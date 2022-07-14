Rachel Bay Jones, Chita Rivera, Melissa Errico, Donna McKechnie and More Stars Will Perform in Provincetown

Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale's acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series has announced that Rachel Bay Jones - Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and star of Pippin - will rejoin the summer 2022 series for one night only this August 9, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Ms. Jones was originally scheduled for the venue's late June regular summer season kick-off weekend, however at last minute, Andrea McArdle stepped-in for her fellow B'way leading lady.

In Mid-July the Broadway @ The Art House series welcomes Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls & Jason Graae star of Broadway's A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, and an original cast member of the musical Forever Plaid. The pair will co-star in the Provincetown debut of You & Me But Mostly Me!, on July 17 & 18, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Roderick Ferguson comedian, singer-actor, storyteller, activist will star in Man Overboard, the hilarious, yet moving story of a comedian who fought for gay marriage in a small island nation, directed by Faith Prince, on July 18. Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Amour, My Fair Lady, and Passion returns to The Art House this summer in the critically acclaimed No One Is Alone: Melissa Errico Remembers Stephen Sondheim on July 22 & 23, with Tedd Firth at the piano. The Broadway star brings her unique expressive gifts, and the immaculate vocal style that Sondheim loved, all to bear in a concert of the greatest songs of the greatest Broadway composer of his time. Winding up the July chapter of the storied series is the legendary Donna McKechnie, Tony Award winner for her performance as Cassie in the original company of A Chorus Line, and regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. She has also starred in How To Succeed..., Promises-Promises, Company, and On The Town... and makes her anticipated Broadway @ The Art House debut on July 30 & 31, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Late-July star-power at The Art House adds gravitational pull to its reputation for cutting-edge comedy and music talent originating out of the LGBTQ club scene, and increasingly crossing-over to mainstream success. Mid-Summer 2022 multiplies that magnetism as RuPaul's Drag Race star and self-described "women's lifestyle brand" Miz Cracker touches down for the Provincetown debut of her hilarious stand-up comedy from July 20 through August 6.

Early August at The Art House will bring Tony Award nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway who will debut Broadway the Calla-way! for the Art House Bway series. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon and sister Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony nominated star of the hit musical Swing!, writer-singer of the theme song to TV's The Nanny, co-star on August 5 & 6, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star of CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, makes her Art House return on August 12 & 13 with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host.

Summer 2022's Town Hall series, produced by Mr. Cortale at Provincetown's largest venue, will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise and will also notably be the landing site for a stop by Living legend Chita Rivera, the two-time Tony Award winner who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and appeared in the original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, Jerry's Girls and many others, makes her Town Hall series debut on August 7 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Mr. Cortale's new "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical reps brightest stars, will also continue at Provincetown's Art House with debuts by Alissa Leiser, Piano on July 21, and Daniel Lelchuk, Cello, on August 7.

For Tickets and information about the full July, August, September, 2022 Summer season lineup & listing information, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.