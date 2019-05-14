RACE Opens At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater opens the 2019 season of live theater with Race, by David Mamet, June 5-28. Race is directed by Jackie Davis, with stage and film actors Johnny Lee Davenport, John Kooi, Bill Mootos, and Tyra Ann-Marie Wilson. Performances are at 8:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays (with one Monday performance on June 24). Two preview performances, June 5 and 6, begin at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is June 7, at 8 p.m.

As two lawyers struggle to defend a wealthy white executive charged with raping a black woman they quickly discover that present-day racial and gender politics are as complex as the case in front of them. When a new legal assistant gets involved in the case the opinions that boil beneath explode to the surface.

Johnny Lee Davenport is making his WHAT debut in Race. Off Broadway: White People Christmas (Cherry Lane Theatre); Revolutionary Moments (The Century Association); the title role in Gilgamesh (the 92nd Street Y). He has performed in the Boston Area at The Front Porch Arts Collective, New Repertory Theatre, Wheelock Family Theater, Speakeasy Stage, Poets' Theater, Stoneham Theatre, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Huntington Theatre, Lyric Stage Company (BroadwayWorld Boston Award), Company One (BroadwayWorld Boston Award), Commonwealth Shakespeare, and Trinity Rep. Film and TV: Empire, Joy, Ascendants, Ted, Law & Order, The Fugitive, US Marshals, Chain Reaction, The Package, and The Blues Brothers.

Bill Mootos is a stage and film actor based in Boston. Recent credits include The Little Foxes at Lyric Stage in Boston, The Salonierres at Greater Boston Stage Company, Mothers and Sons at Shakespeare & Company, and Antony & Cleopatra with Concert Theatre Works. He has performed on stages throughout the Northeast, including New Repertory Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Gloucester Stage, Central Square Theatre, The Gamm Theatre, Boston Playwrights Theatre, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Sierra Rep, and many others.

Tyra Ann-Marie Wilson is a performer from Bonaire, Georgia. This is her first time working at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. She graduated Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and a minor in Business Administration.. She is a stand-up comedian with two finished one hour shows, Let's Talk About It and Stuck: The Shitty Sequel. Her acting credits include Into the Woods, The Mysteries: Creation, The Game of Love and Chance, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, and Young Frankenstein.

John Kooi previously appeared in WHAT's productions of Danny Casolaro Died For You and Romance. Boston area credits include the IRNE Award winning Operation Epsilon (Nora Theatre Company); A Moon for the Misbegotten, Dinah Was, Betrayal, and As You Like It (Merrimack Repertory Theatre); Memorial, Back The Night, Uncle Jack and The Company We Keep (Boston Playwrights Theatre); Rancho Mirage (New Repertory Theatre) and Hamlet (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company). His film and television work includes Stronger, Labor Day and Sins of the Preacher.

Dates of note: Pay WHAT You Want on the first Wednesday (preview). Ticket holders for Opening Night on June 7 are invited to a pre-show raw bar with champagne toast, and a post-show reception.

Race

by David Mamet

Previews: June 5 & 6, 7:30 p.m.

Runs: June 7-28, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$39 (student and senior discounts available)

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

2357 Route 6, Wellfleet

508-349-9428 | www.what.org





