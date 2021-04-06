Provincetown's Crown & Anchor Announces 2021 Outdoor Entertainment Season

Producer Rick Murray will safely present a diverse and exciting lineup of outdoor entertainment this summer at the 2021 Crown Poolside Series in Provincetown, MA. Covid protocols will again be in place throughout the venue; seating and tickets will be limited for all events. Headliners in residence for summer 2021 are Varla Jean Mermanand Dina Martina.

Producer Rick Murray said, "2021 is an exciting year - we have turned the corner on the pandemic, but will remain vigilant with our safety protocols and social distancing. We'll be offering an incredible variety of Provincetown's favorite entertainers nightly at our exclusive outdoor ocean-view venue, Crown Poolside."

The 2021 Crown Poolside Schedule

Season Headliners:

VARLA JEAN MERMAN

Varla Jean Merman's Little Prick

June 15 - September 11, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

After a long winter spent in lockdown, Varla Jean Merman has been paroled and is ready to stick it to you! Join everyone's favorite non-essential twerker poolside at the Crown & Anchor Resort where she will vaccinate audiences with a double dose of infectious new songs and viral videos. Varla Jean Merman's Little Prick is the laughter-filled shot-in-the-arm that we all need!

DINA MARTINA

June 3 - 12, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

June 16 - September 11, Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

The incomparable Dina Martina barrels back into Provincetown with a brand-new show that's absolutely packed with ludicrous song stylings, unfortunate dance, overburdened costumes and sidesplittingly hilarious comedy.

Limited Engagements:

CHRISTINA BIANCO

Crowd Control

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 29, 30, and July 1 at 6:00 p.m.

MATTHEW DARREN

All Messed Up

Thursdays, July 8 and 15 at 6:00 p.m.

ZOE LEWIS & THE SOCIAL DISTANCERS

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON!

Wednesday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m.

ANNE STEELE

The Remix

Thursday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

MARTI GOULD CUMMINGS

Bawdy by the Bay

Cummings returns to the Crown with their irreverent humor, singing your favorite hits alongside Blake Allen.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 & 29 at 6:00 p.m.

MELISSA ERRICO

Amour & After - The Music of Michel Legrand

Wednesday and Thursday, August 4 & 5 at 6:00 p.m.

NAKED BOYS SINGING!

20th Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 & 12 at 6:00 p.m.

THE BOY BAND PROJECT

Winners of the 2020 and 2019 Broadway World Award for 'Best Group', The Ultimate Contemporary Boy Band Experience!

Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 & 19 at 6:00 p.m.

SUEDE

Sassy, smooth and intoxicating, Suede and her band return to the Crown & Anchor

Wednesday and Thursday, August 25 & 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Ongoing Season Favorites:

DONNELLY & RICHARDSON

Sing Dolly Parton

Join Jon Richardson and Peter Donnelly in this tribute to the one and only, Dolly Parton!

June 4 - September 10, Fridays at 6:00 p.m.

ILLUSIONS

Provincetown's longest-running drag revue

June 4 - 12, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00 p.m.

June 19 - September 11, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

BROADWAY ON THE BEACH

Jonathan Hawkins & Jon Richardson with new guests each week!

June 5 and 12, Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

June 20 - September 5, Sundays at 9:00 p.m.

ELTON & BILLY GREATEST HITS LIVE!

John Richardson & Todd Alsup

June 14 - September 6, Mondays at 9:00 p.m.

THIRSTY BURLINGTON

One Night Only with Cher

June 21 - September 6, Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE FROM PROVINCETOWN

Jonathan Hawkins hosts this weekly variety show featuring your favorite performers from Provincetown and beyond!

June 22 - September 7, Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

EDMUND BAGNELL

Happy Days are Here Again

July 6 - August 31, Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.