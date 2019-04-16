Provincetown Theater Presents Cape Cod Premiere Of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

As the spring opener of the 2019 season, the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, MA is proud to present the Cape Cod premiere of Tracy Letts' fiercely funny family drama August: Osage County. Produced at their playhouse (238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA), August: Osage County opens on Thursday, May 9th at 7pm. Running thru May 26th, performances commence Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play, August: Osage County centers on the Weston family as they pick up the fractured pieces of their lives following the mysterious disappearance of their patriarch. Holed up in the large family estate in Osage County, Oklahoma, familial tensions flare up and boil over in the ruthless August heat with scorching humor, vivacity, compassion, and intelligence.

Directed by Provincetown Theater Artistic Director, Obie Award winner David Drake, August: Osage County stars (in alphabetical order) Jennifer Cabral, Laura Cappello, Celia Cota, Colin Delaney, Tim Famulare, Jaris Hanson, Dave LaFrance, Ian Leahy, Sandra Paredes, Adam Peck, Vanessa Rose, Anne Stott, and Nathaniel Hall Taylor. Production team includes scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by John Salutz, costume design by Carol Sherry, sound design by Sam Sewell, and stage management by Eric Oxtoby.

Tickets for August: Osage County can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, as well as at the theater box office (238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657), 2-6pm, Tuesdays thru Fridays, and weekends at the Provincetown Theater Downtown Box Office, 230 Commercial Street.





