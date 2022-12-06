Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Provincetown Theater Presents 5th Annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza This Month

The show performs at the Provincetown Theater on Friday and Saturday, Dec 16 and 17 at 7pm, and Sunday, Dec 18 at 2pm.

Dec. 06, 2022  
Over the weekend before Christmas, the Provincetown Theater returns the tradition of ringing in the yuletide season on its playhouse stage at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts by gathering up the community for the annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza! Featuring 25 performers from across the Outer Cape, this diverse and family-friendly show performs at the Provincetown Theater on Friday and Saturday, Dec 16 and 17 at 7pm, and Sunday, Dec 18 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at provincetowntheater.org. General admission for adults is $25, while kids are free.

A joyous and rollicking variety show, the 2022 Townie Holiday Extravaganza! will be co-hosted by musical director Todd Alsup and the ever-lovely Tawny Heatherton. This year's roster of acts includes singers, storytellers, dragsters, comics, plus musicians on guitar, flute, piano, cello, bass, and harp. The talented cast of the Townie Holiday Extravaganza! features Mark Boucher, Christopher Brooke, Stephen Carey, Jadah Carroll, Chanthoeun Collins, Craig Combs, Ryan Ferguson, Susan Goldberg, Paul E. Halley, Jake Jacob, V.A. Kenyon, Kenneth Lockwood, Thom Markee, Eric Maul, William Mullin, Linda Ohlson-Graham, Katie Pentedemos, Kurt Reynolds, John Shuman, Anne Stott, Peter Toto, Frank Vasello, and Santa, baby!

