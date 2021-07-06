Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: KING LEAR Opens at The New Spruce Theatre

The once-powerful King Lear chooses to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, and so begins one of Shakespeare’s most moving tragedies.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Shakespeare & Company is presenting King Lear By William Shakespeare. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi and featuring Christopher Lloyd, the play will be running through August 28 at The New Spruce Theatre.

Check out photos and the trailer below!

"Nothing will come of nothing, speak again." -King Lear

The once-powerful King Lear chooses to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, and so begins one of Shakespeare's most moving tragedies. At the crucial point of relinquishing his realm, Lear demands to know which of his daughters loves him the most. His ambitious older daughters answer with false praise and lavish flattery, however his youngest daughter, who does truly love him, answers with honesty. Wildly unsatisfied with her response, Lear's rage sets in motion catastrophic consequences. Ultimately stripped of his privilege and its trappings, Lear must reckon with his own humanity.

https://www.shakespeare.org/

Photos & Video: KING LEAR Opens at The New Spruce Theatre

