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Boston College Receives $55 Million Gift; Theatre Department Building to Be Named for Alumnus John T. Hayden

The estate gift will establish the John T. Hayden Fund for the Theatre Department and rename 245 Beacon Street as John T. Hayden Hall.

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Boston College Receives $55 Million Gift; Theatre Department Building to Be Named for Alumnus John T. Hayden

Boston College has received more than $55 million from the estate of the late John T. Hayden '70, a San Francisco Bay Area attorney and real estate investor who died of leukemia in 2024. In recognition of the gift, the University will rename 245 Beacon Street as John T. Hayden Hall and establish the John T. Hayden Fund within the Boston College Theatre Department in his memory.

The gift marks one of the largest in Boston College's history and will support the Theatre Department while honoring Hayden's longstanding connection to the University. Hayden, a 1970 graduate of Boston College, built a successful career as an attorney and real estate investor in the San Francisco Bay Area before his death in 2024.

The newly established John T. Hayden Fund will provide ongoing support for the Boston College Theatre Department, while the renaming of 245 Beacon Street recognizes Hayden's legacy and commitment to the arts and the University.

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