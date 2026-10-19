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Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T.

The 1972 cast includes Darren Buck, Jackera Davis, Hannah Foxman, Brit King and more.

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Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.'s world-premiere production of 1972. Featuring music and lyrics by Chadwick Stokes, a book by Stokes and Jessie Nelson, created by Stokes, and direction by Nelson, the rock opera fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom. Performances begin Tuesday, October 27. The opening celebration is Sunday, November 1. Press night is Wednesday, November 4. 1972 runs through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The 1972 cast includes Darren Buck (Eddie/Dr. Don), Jackera Davis (Louisa), Hannah Foxman (Jane/Lawyer), Brit King (Jane), JR King (Demi/Rick), Gracie McGraw (Hannah), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Ensemble/Milt), Tommy Ng (Ensemble), Darby Patterson (Jane), Chadwick Stokes (Depot), Will Urmston (Pinto), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Harlan).

1972 will feature choreography by Jill Johnson; scenic design by Drama Desk nominee Amy Rubin; costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Nicole Jescinth Smith; lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton; sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Stasiw; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Krystal Balleza. Jacob Yates is the music director. Sarah Elizabeth Ford is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.

Photo credit: Margaret Hall

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 1 of 12


Dr. Charmain Jackman of Innopsych

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 2 of 12


Amy Rubin

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 3 of 12


Jessie Nelson, Chadwick Stokes, Diane Paulus

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 4 of 12


Nicole Jescinth Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 5 of 12


Script binders

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 6 of 12


Jacob Yates

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 7 of 12


Jessie Nelson and Abbey O'Brien

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 8 of 12


Chadwick Stokes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 9 of 12


Gracie McGraw, Khaila Wilcoxon, JR King and Jhardon DiShon Milton

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 10 of 12


Gracie McGraw, Sybil Gallagher, and Chadwick Stokes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 11 of 12

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T. — photo 12 of 12


Photo Credit: Margaret Hall.
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