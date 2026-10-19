Photos: Inside Rehearsals for 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T.

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Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.'s world-premiere production of 1972. Featuring music and lyrics by Chadwick Stokes, a book by Stokes and Jessie Nelson, created by Stokes, and direction by Nelson, the rock opera fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom. Performances begin Tuesday, October 27. The opening celebration is Sunday, November 1. Press night is Wednesday, November 4. 1972 runs through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The 1972 cast includes Darren Buck (Eddie/Dr. Don), Jackera Davis (Louisa), Hannah Foxman (Jane/Lawyer), Brit King (Jane), JR King (Demi/Rick), Gracie McGraw (Hannah), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Ensemble/Milt), Tommy Ng (Ensemble), Darby Patterson (Jane), Chadwick Stokes (Depot), Will Urmston (Pinto), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Harlan).

1972 will feature choreography by Jill Johnson; scenic design by Drama Desk nominee Amy Rubin; costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Nicole Jescinth Smith; lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton; sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Stasiw; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Krystal Balleza. Jacob Yates is the music director. Sarah Elizabeth Ford is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.

Photo credit: Margaret Hall



Photo Credit: Margaret Hall.

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