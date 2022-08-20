Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 In Rehearsal at A.R.T.

Los Angeles, 1992, playing August 28 â€“ September 24, 2022 at the Loeb Drama Center

Aug. 20, 2022 Â 

Thirty years ago, the news of the police officers' acquittal in Rodney King's police brutality case reverberated throughout the streets of Los Angeles. Called "a riot," "a revolution," and "a social explosion," the events that followed drew worldwide attention-and inspired playwright, actor, and scholar Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, Let Me Down Easy, Fires in the Mirror) to dissect the anatomy of the civil unrest. Her Tony Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning exploration derived from interviews with more than 350 Los Angelinos reveals the fault lines that set the city ablaze. Smith revised the play last year for a cast of five while in residence at Signature Theatre, where Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo) directed this acclaimed production.

Featuring Elena Hurst (she/her), Wesley T. Jones (he/him), Francis Jue (he/him), Carl Palmer (he/him), and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (she/her).

Conceived, Written, and Revised by Anna Deavere Smith
Directed by Taibi Magar
Presented in association with Signature Theatre

Scenic Design by Riccardo Hernandez

Costume Design by Linda Cho

Lighting Design by Alan C. Edwards

Sound Design by Darron L. West

Projection Design by David Bengali

Movement Coach Michael Leon Thomas

Dialect Design by Amy Stoller

Sensitivity Specialist Ann James

Production Stage Managers Linda Marvel, Melanie J. Lisby

PSM Subs Emily McMullen, Lisa McGinn, Michael Medina

Engagement support of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is provided by The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation. Production support is provided by Katie and Paul Buttenwieser. Additional Education and Engagement support is provided by Abrams Foundation.

A.R.T.'s 2022/23 programming is supported by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Bank of America, Barton & Guestier, Meyer Sound, and JetBlue.




