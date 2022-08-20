Photos: First Look At TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 In Rehearsal at A.R.T.

Thirty years ago, the news of the police officers' acquittal in Rodney King's police brutality case reverberated throughout the streets of Los Angeles. Called "a riot," "a revolution," and "a social explosion," the events that followed drew worldwide attention-and inspired playwright, actor, and scholar Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education, Let Me Down Easy, Fires in the Mirror) to dissect the anatomy of the civil unrest. Her Tony Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning exploration derived from interviews with more than 350 Los Angelinos reveals the fault lines that set the city ablaze. Smith revised the play last year for a cast of five while in residence at Signature Theatre, where Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo) directed this acclaimed production.

Featuring Elena Hurst (she/her), Wesley T. Jones (he/him), Francis Jue (he/him), Carl Palmer (he/him), and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (she/her).

Conceived, Written, and Revised by Anna Deavere Smith

Directed by Taibi Magar

Presented in association with Signature Theatre

Scenic Design by Riccardo Hernandez

Costume Design by Linda Cho

Lighting Design by Alan C. Edwards

Sound Design by Darron L. West

Projection Design by David Bengali

Movement Coach Michael Leon Thomas

Dialect Design by Amy Stoller

Sensitivity Specialist Ann James

Production Stage Managers Linda Marvel, Melanie J. Lisby

PSM Subs Emily McMullen, Lisa McGinn, Michael Medina

