Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From WE ALL FALL DOWN at Huntington Theatre Company

Huntington Theatre Company will present We All Fall Down, a new comedy about a family trying out tradition for the first time, written by Boston area local playwright and Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lila Rose Kaplan. Directed by Obie Award winner and artistic director of Hartford Stage Melia Bensussen, We All Fall Down will begin performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Friday, January 10, 2020 and run through February 15, 2020.

See photos from the production below!

The Huntington Theatre Company invites audiences to experience Lila Rose Kaplan's new comedy about family, tradition, and the hang-ups and surprises that seem to sneak into all of our family gatherings no matter who you are or where you come from.

Linda and Saul Stein still live in the Westchester home where they raised their two beautiful daughters. But when Saul unexpectedly retires, Linda summons the family to celebrate Passover for the first time in decades. Linda tends slightly toward the theatrical (okay, a lot), and their family has never been particularly religious (okay, not at all). So, their comic attempts to bring the Seder to life go from riotous to heart-wrenching in this dramatic comedy. Can this family come together, or will an age-old tradition tear them apart?





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You