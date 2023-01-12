Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peterborough Players to Present Live Simulcast of the Met's FEDORA This Week

Peterborough Players to Present Live Simulcast of the Met's FEDORA This Week

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. You won't want to miss Fedora via live simulcast at the Peterborough Players on Saturday, January 14th. Tickets are on sale now!

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

The new production is by David McVicar, director of many past Live in HD performances, including Cherubini's Medea, Puccini's Tosca, Donizetti's Roberto Devereux and Verdi's Il Trovatore. He is joined by charismatic conductor, Marco Armiliato (Turandot, La Bohème), and electrifying lighting designer, Adam Silverman (A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Beauty and the Beast). The characters are further brought to life with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel (The Barber of Seville, Opéra de Monte-Carlo), and staged in a magical world with set design from Charles Edwards (Strauss's Elektra/ Royal Opera).

Sung in Italian with English subtitles, Fedora's run time is approximately 2 hours and 40 mins, with one intermission to include exclusive behind-the-scenes content and cast interviews led by host Ailyn Pérez.

Curtain time for Fedora on January 14th is 1:00pm. Patrons are invited to come early to the Players and enjoy Opera Bites from Sunflowers Catering. All Met: Live in HD tickets are $25 and are available on the Players' website, www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 am-4pm.




LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS BAR, 1938-69 Announced At The Dance Complex, February 10-12 Photo
LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS' BAR, 1938-69 Announced At The Dance Complex, February 10-12
Maggie Cee's Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938 - 1969 will be presented by The Dance Complex in Central Square Cambridge February 10-12, as part of its 30th Anniversary highlighting the extraordinary range of dance and movement in the Greater Boston dance community.
Boston Baroque Closes 50th Season with March Concert and April Opera Photo
Boston Baroque Closes 50th Season with March Concert and April Opera
Boston Baroque concludes its 50th season with two programs in March and April. First, Boston Baroque presents two works by Mozart—his “Jupiter” Symphony No. 41 and the Sinfonia concertante featuring soloists Christina Day Martinson, violin, and Jason Fisher, viola. Finally, the season comes to a close with a new production of Gluck's opera Iphigénie en Tauride starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, William Burden, and Jesse Blumberg.
Opening Night Post Show Discussion Announced For LETTERS FROM HOME at Merrimack Repertory Photo
Opening Night Post Show Discussion Announced For LETTERS FROM HOME at Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Letters From Home manifests the deep connection between father and daughter.  Part of Kalean Ung is awakened when she discovers letters written to her father, Chinary Ung, from their relatives during the Cambodian Genocide. As she digs into the letters, she discovers more and more about  the process of intergenerational healing, incorporating her history as an actor with her newly learned lineage. Both devastating and humorous, Letters From Home reminds audiences that life is painful and lucky all at once. Through mystery, myth, and unbreakable bonds, Kalean is transformed by this poignant and personal journey. 
Museum of Russian Icons Presents DAY OF BALLET and Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony This Mon Photo
Museum of Russian Icons Presents DAY OF BALLET and Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony This Month
The Museum of Russian Icons presents a 'Day of Ballet,' featuring tours of  the exhibition Swan Lake: 145 Years of History and Triumph, ballet demonstrations, family activities and a dance workshop, on Saturday, January 14, from 12-2pm.  On Saturday, January 28, the Museum presents a Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony, held in conjunction with the exhibition Tree of Life: Birch Through the Ages. 

More Hot Stories For You


Opening Night Post Show Discussion Announced For LETTERS FROM HOME at Merrimack Repertory TheatreOpening Night Post Show Discussion Announced For LETTERS FROM HOME at Merrimack Repertory Theatre
January 11, 2023

Letters From Home manifests the deep connection between father and daughter.  Part of Kalean Ung is awakened when she discovers letters written to her father, Chinary Ung, from their relatives during the Cambodian Genocide. As she digs into the letters, she discovers more and more about  the process of intergenerational healing, incorporating her history as an actor with her newly learned lineage. Both devastating and humorous, Letters From Home reminds audiences that life is painful and lucky all at once. Through mystery, myth, and unbreakable bonds, Kalean is transformed by this poignant and personal journey. 
Museum of Russian Icons Presents DAY OF BALLET and Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony This MonthMuseum of Russian Icons Presents DAY OF BALLET and Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony This Month
January 11, 2023

The Museum of Russian Icons presents a 'Day of Ballet,' featuring tours of  the exhibition Swan Lake: 145 Years of History and Triumph, ballet demonstrations, family activities and a dance workshop, on Saturday, January 14, from 12-2pm.  On Saturday, January 28, the Museum presents a Birch Tea Lecture and Ceremony, held in conjunction with the exhibition Tree of Life: Birch Through the Ages. 
Singer-Songwriter Robin Batteau To Debut New Album At Club Passim On January 29Singer-Songwriter Robin Batteau To Debut New Album At Club Passim On January 29
January 10, 2023

Singer and Songwriter Robin Batteau brings his unique new project, Banned in Sparta, to the Passim stage on January 29th. Inspired by ancient Greek Lyric Poets like Sappho, Simonides, and Corinna from the 5th and 6th and 7th centuries BCE, Banned in Sparta, combines the incredible songwriting talents of Batteau with the iconic voices from New England's folk scene like Tom Rush, Carolyn Hester, Tom Paxton, Livingston Taylor, Kate Taylor, and Eric Andersen. Batteau elevates the myths and ancient struggles of the Greek tragedies into modern folk classics. Robin's sister Yani, who plays clawhammer style banjo, will open the show and join him onstage for a few songs. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org. 
The Huntington's Founding Managing Director Michael Maso to Step Down in June 2023The Huntington's Founding Managing Director Michael Maso to Step Down in June 2023
January 10, 2023

The Huntington’s founding Managing Director Michael Maso will step down from the leadership role he has held at the company for over 40 years at the end of this season – his 41st as managing director – on June 30, 2023.
Summer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged KidsSummer Stars Announces $500,000 Partnership with Sonic Boom Foundation to Teach Economically Disadvantaged Kids
January 9, 2023

Over the next three years, Sonic Boom will provide over $500,000 in operational and financial support for The Summer Stars Foundation’s flagship performing arts summer camp.
share