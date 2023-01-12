Peterborough Players to Present Live Simulcast of the Met's FEDORA This Week

Umberto Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. You won't want to miss Fedora via live simulcast at the Peterborough Players on Saturday, January 14th. Tickets are on sale now!

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

The new production is by David McVicar, director of many past Live in HD performances, including Cherubini's Medea, Puccini's Tosca, Donizetti's Roberto Devereux and Verdi's Il Trovatore. He is joined by charismatic conductor, Marco Armiliato (Turandot, La Bohème), and electrifying lighting designer, Adam Silverman (A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Beauty and the Beast). The characters are further brought to life with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel (The Barber of Seville, Opéra de Monte-Carlo), and staged in a magical world with set design from Charles Edwards (Strauss's Elektra/ Royal Opera).

Sung in Italian with English subtitles, Fedora's run time is approximately 2 hours and 40 mins, with one intermission to include exclusive behind-the-scenes content and cast interviews led by host Ailyn Pérez.

Curtain time for Fedora on January 14th is 1:00pm. Patrons are invited to come early to the Players and enjoy Opera Bites from Sunflowers Catering. All Met: Live in HD tickets are $25 and are available on the Players' website, www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 am-4pm.