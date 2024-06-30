Peregrine Theatre Ensemble to Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH in Provincetown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“FINALLY, the queerest of towns gets the queerest of rock musicals. P-Town, make way for the queen!” – John Cameron Mitchell

The Tony Award-winning, rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch will begin performances July 5th in Provincetown, Massachusetts with shows running Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30pm until August 31st 2024.

Adam Berry, Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble says, “We are thrilled to energize our 2024 season with one of the most well-known indie-rock musicals of all time. Our production blends a mixture of multimedia and live camera feed with a rock concert atmosphere to completely immerse our audience in Hedwig's story.”

Hedwig and the Angry Inch stars Alec Diem in the title role and Ash Moran as Yitzhak. Guiding this extraordinary production is director Kyle Pleasant. Our musical director and leader of the Angry Inch is Yaron Spiwak.

Costume and Wig Design: Seth Bodie

Set Designer: Thea Goldman

Lighting Design: Michael Clark Wonson

Sound Design: Chris Page

Live Camera & Visual Design: Kathy Wittman & Justin Lahue

Wardrobe Supervisor: Jonathan Peters

Makeup Design: Chad Hayduk

Stage Manager: Aspen Davis

Live Camera: Will Oxtoby

Camera and Visual Control: Chan Collins

Under the leadership of Adam Berry (Executive Director) and Ben Berry (Artistic Director), Peregrine Theatre Ensemble continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences with its innovative productions.

This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash that took Broadway by storm in

its Tony Award-winning 2014 revival tells the story of the “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched reassignment surgery to escape East Berlin and marry an American soldier. After being abandoned in a trailer park in Kansas, Hedwig forms a rock band and navigates a journey of self-discovery, love, and identity, all the while dealing with themes of betrayal and acceptance. With its electrifying rock score, poignant and comedic storytelling, and an exploration in love and the search for completeness, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Provincetown's breakout Summer hit!"

Don't miss this electrifying production! Tickets and information are available at www.HedwigPtown.com.

Kyle Pleasant (Director/Choreographer) is the resident choreographer at Rosie's

Theater Kids, Rosie O'Donnell's school for the arts. He is on faculty, at Marymount Manhattan College, The Professional Performing Arts School, and previously the Assistant Program Director to Chet Walker at the Jacobs Pillow Jazz Dance Program and on faculty at The Boston Ballet School. In addition to many directorial and choreographic works, Pleasant has set pieces for The Boston Conservatory, Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Broadway South Africa, Career Transitions for Dancers Gala, The Young People's Chorus of NY, and the Only Make Believe Organization. His work has been seen at New York City Center, MoMa, The Vineyard Arts Project, the OWN Network, ABC's The View, and The White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. He is a Broadway World Boston and National Youth Theater Award Winner for Direction and Choreography. Most recently, Kyle was recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award. Kyle's direction and choreography for Peregrine Theatre Ensemble's productions of Sondheim Tribute Revue, Cabaret, Chicago, and HAIR were audience favorites and received numerous press awards, Best of Cape Cod Awards, and Broadway World Awards.

Yaron Spiwak (Musical Director) is the Walt Disney Imagineering senior music producer and creative director. In 2016 joined Walt Disney full-time producing and developing music for Disney park attractions, live entertainment, hotels, and experiences globally, as well as worldwide marketing campaigns. As a musical director, Yaron has worked with a variety of musical groups, including school bands, church choirs/bands, youth orchestras, and performance companies. In addition, he has musically directed the Fame TV show 35th Anniversary Concert and As Seen on TV starring Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Rent).

