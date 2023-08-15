Peregrine Theatre Ensemble Will Showcase a New and Exciting Work in Provincetown

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble continues its mission to support thrilling new material and incredible artists with Catcher Suites. Conceived and developed by Kyle Pleasant and Drew Minard, this workshop will be presented FREE to the public on August 16th, 18th, and 19th at 7pm at Fishermen Hall in order to provide greater access to our theater community and those who love live performance. Seats are general admission and if you would like to register for a ticket you may visit www.PeregrineTheatre.com.

Catcher Suites: An Abstract Jazz Fantasia, is a coming-of-age suite of dances set to an original jazz score chronicling the journey to adulthood through the loss of innocence and confrontation of the world at large inspired by the themes and essence of a literary masterpiece.

Kyle Pleasant director and co-creator of this new exciting work says, “The universal human truth that we all share surrounding the navigation of an ever changing world and our place in it is a pressure cooker during the formative years of adolescence. With a jazz score composed for this piece in combination with jazz classics we are making that intrinsic transformation dance, move and carve across an abstract landscape of memory, fear, angst, desire, discovers, beauty and hope. Drew Minard brings the talent and his incredible artistic energy to this one man ballet.”

At the helm of this production is Kyle Pleasant whose direction and chorography for Peregrine’s Cabaret, CHICAGO and HAIR were audience favorites and received numerous press awards, Best of Cape Cod Awards, and Broadway World Awards. Kyle Pleasant is the resident choreographer at Rosie’s Theater Kids, Rosie O’Donnell’s school for the arts. He is on faculty, at Marymount Manhattan College, The Professional Performing Arts School and previously the Assistant Program Director to Chet Walker at the Jacobs Pillow Jazz Dance Program and on faculty at The Boston Ballet School. Aside from many directorial and choreographic works Pleasant has set pieces for The Boston Conservatory, Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, Broadway South Africa, Career Transitions for Dancers Gala, The Young People’s Chorus of NY and the Only Make Believe Organization. His work has been seen at New York City Center, MoMa, and The Vineyard Arts Project, the OWN Network, ABC’s The View and at The White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. He is a Broadway World Boston and National Youth Theater Award Winner for Direction and Choreography. Most recently, Kyle was recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award.

Drew Minard, co-creator of this piece stars in Catcher, a world premier workshop performance in Provincetown. Originally from West Des Moines, Iowa, Drew started his dance training at three. He trained as a classical and competitive dancer throughout his childhood, garnering many awards and accolades, including the Hope Award at the international finals of the Youth American Grand Prix in New York City at age twelve. Soon after, Drew toured the country as Billy Elliot in the Tony award winning musical, Billy Elliot (Broadway World Best Actor in A Musical).

Directly after closing the production in Brazil, Drew moved to New York City to begin his education at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. Throughout school, Drew performed in various productions in and out of school. Some include, West Side Story (Riff), A Chorus Line (Mike), How to Succeed... (Mr. Bratt), The Barrow Group's the Beautiful Dark (Charlie), The Exonerated (Kerry), and many more.

Film/TV credits include, Oh Land’s Cherry on Top, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Drew can also be seen modeling in Martha Stewart and Bal Harbour Magazines for designer Rita Vineris.

After high school, Drew attended the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati for one year before departing to work on the developmental lab for The Music Man on Broadway. Drew made his Broadway debut in the show on February 10th, 2022 and stayed with the show throughout its entire run which concluded on January 15th, 2023 and was nominated for six Tony Awards.

Drew is also active in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality in New York City. For over four years, he has worked with Research Foundation to Cure AIDS, helping coordinate fundraising and stem cell research, as well as various literary and creative endeavors to spread awareness and find a cure for AIDS. He is currently pursuing his B.A in Theatre at Columbia University. Drew is represented by Clear Talent Group and 44 West Entertainment. @drew.minard drewminard.com

Lighting Designer – Michael Clark Wonson; Costume Designer – Seth Bodie; Sound Designer – Chris Paige. Administrative team includes: Executive Director – Adam Berry (Executive Producer Kindred Spirits on the Travel Channel, Ghost Hunters; Artistic Director - Ben Berry; Education Director and production coordinator – Dr. Tessa Bry Taylor; Marketing and media Melinda Ancillo.