Peabody's Black Box Theatre to Stage LYSISTRATA Adaptation

After running Neverland Theatre for 31 years, Artistic Director Andy Diskes (Greek American) has finally realized his goal of producing his own new adaption of Lysistrata which he is dubbing The Naughty Ancient Greek Comedy. The production is playing April 29 to May 1, 2022 at Peabody's Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St., Peabody, MA.

The theatre will offer cocktails, Greek pastries, Greek dancing before and after the show and LOTS of laughs. The show features a cast of twenty adults from all over the Boston area, two of which were born in Greece.

SHOW DESCRIPTION:

"Lysistrata" (LISS-i-STRA-da) is a bawdy anti-war comedy by the ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes, first staged in 411 BC. It is the comic account of one woman's extraordinary mission to end the Peloponnesian War, as Lysistrata convinces the women of Greece to withhold sexual privileges from their husbands as a means of forcing the men to negotiate a peace. Some consider it his greatest work. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at www.neverlandtheatre.com. Phone: 978 500-8832