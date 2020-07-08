Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll To Star In Reading of I, MY RUINATION for The Cape Cod Theatre Project

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) announces that Academy Award-nominee Paul Giamatti, and Golden Globe-nominee and star in Showtime's Billions, Corey Stoll will perform in playwright Kevin Artigue's, I, My Ruination, directed by CCTP Artistic Director Hal Brooks. The play will be live-streamed on July 23rd and 25th at 7:00pm and patrons can attend the performances via an All Access Pass with a donation of $100 or more. A limited number of individual performance passes will also be made available later this month

I, My Ruination is set in the 1950's and revisits the Red Scare when the House Un-American Activities Committee investigated Americans for suspected connections to Communist activities and groups. It depicts Elia Kazan (Giamatti), famed director of Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront, on the eve of facing HUAC in Washington. Kazan is persuaded to take the stand by friend and playwright Arthur Miller (Stoll) and call out the Committee on their abhorrent inquisitions. Ultimately his resolve is upended by his desire for a practical solution and he names names. The play is told through the shifting points of view of Kazan, his wife Molly, and Miller.

Artigue is beyond thrilled to have Giamatti and Stoll in the roles, "Kazan and Miller were like brothers, there was so much love, trust and respect. We will get to see these two men really battle it out, getting to the core of what separates them. I can't wait to see those scenes come to life with Paul and Corey." Hal Brooks, also shares Artigue's enthusiasm, saying, "These are two sensational actors, who have great power, sensitivity and nuance. I look forward to watching them duel."

Paul Giamatti is best known for his roles on screen such as in Sideways; Cinderella Man (for which he received an Academy Award nomination); and John Adams, where he won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors award and a Primetime Emmy. However, Giamatti is no stranger to the stage. Trained at Yale School of Drama, he has appeared in numerous stage productions such as Hamlet at Yale Rep. He currently portrays the U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr. in Showtime's Billions. This is Giamatti's first appearance on the Cape Cod Theatre Project stage.

Corey Stoll cast as Miller, possesses notable stage experience: He received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his off-Broadway performance in Intimate Apparel opposite Viola Davis. He also portrayed Greek warrior Ulysses in The Public Theatre production of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida in Central Park in 2016. On TV, he plays Michael Prince alongside Giamatti's Rhoades on Billions, he played Congressman Peter Russo on House of Cards, and Dr. Goodweather on FX's The Strain.

At CCTP, each week, playwrights rehearse, revise and prepare for two staged, live-streamed readings at the end of the week. At the end of each performance, audiences are invited to share their candid feedback with the playwright, director and actors in a talkback which helps playwrights make further revisions to their scripts. CCTP also hosts a weekly, community engagement program called StageTalk every Monday night at 7:00PM. Hosted by Brooks, audiences have unfiltered access to ask about the show, the playwright, and the production process.

All Cape Cod Theatre Project performances this season will be live-streamed, donation-based, readings. An All Access Pass to all performances and special pass-holder events is available for a donation of $100 or more. Individual Adult and Student performance passes, also via a donation, will be made available later this month. Please visit http://www.capecodtheatreproject.org/ for more information about the Cape Cod Theatre Project, its 2020 Benefit Live Reading Season, passes, dates and more.

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You