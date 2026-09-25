Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE to Open at Emerson Paramount Center

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ArtsEmerson will present Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, a thrilling, hilarious, and biting solo tour-de-force at the Emerson Paramount Center's Robert J. Orchard Stage from October 28–November 1, 2026.

Page turns his formidable talents toward the dark side of Shakespeare's works, inhabiting more than a dozen of the playwright's most wicked creations while tracing Shakespeare's evolving understanding of evil. Moving swiftly from villain to villain, Page examines the wounds, ambitions, desires, and contradictions that make these characters at once monstrous and unmistakably human. The result is part performance, part masterclass, and a provocative exploration of what makes a villain?

Created and performed by Page,directed by Simon Godwin, Artistic Director of Washington, D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company, and produced by Octopus Theatricals, All the Devils Are Here draws on Page's decades-long relationship with Shakespeare's most complicated characters. Page has portrayed many of the Bard's most formidable figures throughout his career, including Macbeth, Iago, Claudius, Prospero, Coriolanus and King Lear. Here, he brings that experience together in an intimate theatrical event that reveals how Shakespeare's conception of villainy developed across his body of work, and why these characters continue to fascinate audiences centuries later.

Page received the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards for All the Devils Are Here during its acclaimed Off-Broadway run. He is also widely known for originating the role of Hades in Hadestown, earning a Tony Award nomination and sharing in the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. His extensive Broadway career also includes Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, The Lion King, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The production is designed by Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Tony and Obie Award winner Darron L. West (sound design). Bryan Hunt is the Tour Producer, and Mara Isaacs, Tony and Grammy Award-winning founder of Octopus Theatricals, serves as Executive Producer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 06 Hrs 33 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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