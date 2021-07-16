Patrick J. Adams and Troian Belissario Will Lead GOD'S SPIES at the Cape Cod Theatre Project

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) brings a trio of stars to its final play of the 2021 Season, God's Spies by playwright Bill Cain. Inspired by the recent pandemic, CCTP's Artistic Director Hal Brooks will direct this play which stars actor and director Patrick J. Adams (Suits, Disney+ The Right Stuff), actress, writer and director, Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars, FEED) and Brooklyn stage and film actor Sathya Sridharan (Islands of Contentment, Netflix's Bonding). There will be two livestreamed readings of God's Spies, Thursday, July 22 and Saturday, July 24, both at 7:00pm ET.

God's Spies takes a somewhat comedic look at the plague of 1603 as Shakespeare ("Shax", portrayed by Adams), having recently written the world's greatest play, is struggling to write his next one. Perhaps fortunately for him, the plague has shut down theatres for a year and he is sheltered-in-place with a young Puritan lawyer named Edgar (Sridharan) and a mature, streetwise prostitute named Ruth (Bellisario) - his quarantine companions - as he attempts to write his next masterpiece. Find out if Shakespeare survives the quarantine.

Bill Cain is the founder of the Boston Shakespeare Company and the author of Equivocation. He is a three-time Helen Hayes Award winner (Stand-Up Tragedy) and twice received the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award. Cain is also an ordained Jesuit priest and married God's Spies castmates, Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario. This is not the first collaboration for Cain and Brooks, as they have developed six plays together at the Ojai Playwrights Conference.



Patrick J. Adams as Shax, is best known for his role as Mike Ross in USA's Suits for which he also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He recently portrayed John Glen in National Geographic's scripted series for Disney+, The Right Stuff. Adams is scheduled to make his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg's revival of Take Me Out later this year.

Bellisario (Ruth) is an actor, writer and director and best known for her role as Spencer in Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. She wrote, produced and starred in the independent feature FEED, and wrote and produced the short films Exile and We Are Hear. On stage, she appeared in Sam Shepard's double feature, Fool for Love and True West. This is Bellisario's and her husband's first time at CCTP.

Rounding out the cast and playing the Puritan lawyer is stage and film actor, Sathya Sridharan, who recently appeared in Island of Contentment, Minor Premise and his role in Bikini Moon. Sridharan was also nominated for an Indie Short Fest Best Ensemble Award for his appearance in Coup. This is his first appearance at the Cape Cod Theatre Project.

Each week from July 1st to July 24th, the Cape Cod Theatre Project presents a livestreamed reading of new plays with professional actors from Broadway, film, and television who bring the words to life. The process is marked by the unique post-show talkbacks, which follow each 7:00pm ET performance. Here audience members share candid feedback with the playwright, director and actors. This feedback can improve and alter the script, sometimes dramatically, from night-to-night, and ultimately change the final outcome of the play.

Tickets for individual performances are offered for a donation of $25 per person. Audience members can also select an All Access Pass, which provides access to every performance with a donation of $100 or more. For more information about the Cape Cod Theatre Project, this season's plays, playwrights, StageTalks and more information, visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.