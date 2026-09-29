PHANTOM to Open at North Shore Music Theatre

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Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre has announced Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's dark and romantic musical PHANTOM will return to NSMT stage once again. This lush all-new production will begin performances on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 and will play through Sunday, November 1, 2026.

“Phantom is a hauntingly beautiful story of love, longing, and the desire to be understood,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “We're thrilled to bring back this remarkable musical to NSMT, where it previously captivated audiences in both 1992 and 1994. Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's richly romantic score and deeply human interpretation of Gaston Leroux's legendary Phantom invite audiences to look beyond the mystery and discover the heart of Erik and Christine's story. We're honored to reintroduce Phantom to our audiences in a lavish production filled with passion, beauty, and unforgettable music.”

PHANTOM reimagines Gaston Leroux's classic tale with soaring emotion and unforgettable beauty. This lavish production combines an exquisitely crafted story with a breathtaking score that has captivated audiences around the world. Set beneath the Paris Opera House, the story follows Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius who lives in the catacombs, and Christine, a young singer whose extraordinary voice awakens his heart. As love, jealousy, and destiny intertwine, Phantom reveals a more human and heartbreaking side of the legendary figure. Filled with passion, mystery, and hauntingly beautiful music, PHANTOM is musical theatre at its most timeless and romantic.

PHANTOM will star Sean Seamus Thompson (The Phantom), Madison Claire Parks (Christine), and Christian Probst (Count Phillippe de Chandon) along with Victoria Huston-Elem (La Carlotta), Gregory North (Gerard Carriere), Justin R.G. Holcomb (Inspector Ledoux), David Coffee (Jean-Claude), and Alex Syiek (Alain Cholet). Local youth actors, Quinn Murphy and Aidan Rystrom, will share the role of Young Erik.

The 26-member cast also includes Louis Brogna, Billy Goldstein (Joseph Buquet), Nathan Haltiwanger, Emma Kantor, Andrew Leggieri (Minister of Culture), Esther Lee, MK McDonald (Florence), Dwayne P. Mitchell, Anna Novak, Lianna Paglia (Fluere), Andrew Playford, Carlos Pérez, Keliah Schertz (Belladova), Rebecca Spigelman (Flora), Brian C Veith (Opera Tenor), and Nicole Weitzman (Opera Diva).

The North Shore Music Theatre production of PHANTOM will feature a live 10-member orchestra conducted by Dale Rieling (Keyboard 1) with Robert L. Rucinski (Keyboard 2), Zack Bacak (Flute & Clarinet), William Vint (Flute, Clarinet, Oboe, & English Horn) Seelan Manickam (Trumpet & Flugelhorn), Michael Bellofatto (French Horn), Zoia Bologovsky (Violin 1), Amy Ripka (Violin 2 & Viola), Joseph Higgins (Bass) and Michelle Tucker (Drumset, Percussion). The musicians in the North Shore Music Theatre Orchestra were coordinated by Jay Daly and are members of the American Federation of Musicians.

The creative team for PHANTOM includes Arthur Kopit (Book), Maury Yeston (Music and Lyrics), Robert W. Schneider (Director), Briana Fallon (Choreographer), Dale Rieling (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Martha Clarke and Morgan Andersen (Original Costume Designers - provided by Arizona Broadway Theatre), Elisabeth Weirdner (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), Brody Redman (Associate Director), Marshall Lee Smith, Jr. (Production Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Brendan M. Cullen (Assistant Stage Manager), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kam Dunn (Youth Supervisor).

PHANTOM is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director). PHANTOM is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for PHANTOM start at $85 - $105. Performances are October 21 - November 1, 2026, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. A limited number of $45 Upper Circle rush tickets are available in person at the box office beginning 90 minutes before evening performances only, subject to availability. Additionally, $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

The 2026 mainstage season will conclude with the annual award-winning production of A Christmas Carol (December 3 – 23) starring David Coffee.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 03 Hrs 34 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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