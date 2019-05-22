PAW PATROL LIVE! Returns To The Hanover Theatre

No job is too big, no pup is too small with the PAW Patrol's latest adventure. Join the fun in this brand new live show when PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts for two shows, Tuesday, October 8 at 6 pm and Wednesday, October 9 at 6 pm. Tickets go on sale to members today and to the general public on Friday, May 31 at 10 am.

Come roll with the PAW Patrol as everybody's favorite heroic pups race to the rescue on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the PAW Patrol will need to team up with Ryder to save Adventure Bay's mayor and stop Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger from winning the race.

Tickets to PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue start at $22. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) for more information. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

Be a V.I.P. Very Important Pup for $113. The VIP package includes a premium seat, special gift and exclusive access to a meet and greet with three characters after the show. Each adult and child (aged one and up) must have a VIP ticket.





