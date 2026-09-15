ONE NIGHT IN ALOSHA to Headline Fiesta en la Plaza at Boston City Hall

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City Hall Plaza will once again become a gathering point for Afro-Latin arts and cultures on October 4th for the fourth edition of Fiesta en la Plaza, presented this year in collaboration with Dunamis and its innovative immersive experience, "One Night in Alosha."

Presented by Ágora Cultural Architects, Dunamis, and Akeem's Alchemy, Fiesta en la Plaza Presents One Night in Alosha, a free event that is part of the City of Boston's Latin Heritage Month celebrations, will offer a full day of music, dance, theater, and cultural expression highlighting the creativity and diversity of Afro-Latin communities.

During the afternoon, Fiesta en la Plaza will present an artistic lineup featuring rhythms and traditions from various countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rican bomba and plena by Jorge Arce and Raíz de Plena, salsa from Costa Rican artist Manolo Mairena, dance performances by Salsa y Control, and the energetic Brazilian traditions of Samba Viva.

"Fiesta en la Plaza has become a space where communities can come together to celebrate the traditions and cultural diversity that enrich Boston. This collaboration with Dunamis allows us to expand that vision and offer an even deeper and more transformative artistic experience," said Elsa Mosquera, principal of Ágora Cultural Architects.

The program will culminate with "One Night in Alosha," an immersive experience created by Dunamis that fuses music, theater, dance, fantasy, and Afrofuturism. Inspired by the fictional universe of award-winning fiction podcast 'My Blood The Ink', the piece transports audiences to Alosha, an imagined city beyond colonial trauma, where art, magic, and Afro-Latino heritage are the center of collective life.

"One Night in Alosha comes from a desire to imagine possible futures for our communities and to celebrate the stories, mythologies, and cultural legacies of the African and Latin American diaspora," said J. Cottle of Dunamis and Akeem's Alchemy. "We want the audience not just to watch a performance, but to immerse themselves in a world where imagination becomes a tool of resistance and collective creation."

This collaboration seeks to continue fostering spaces where cultural traditions, their contemporary expressions, and the new artistic narratives emerging from the Afro-Latino diaspora can coexist.

"Fiesta en la Plaza Presents One Night in Alosha is an open invitation to celebrate who we are and to imagine together who we can become," added Cottle.

The One Night in Alosha immersive experience is produced in partnership with M.A. Cultural Labs and Meraki Productions. Mica Rose will direct the staged performance.

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