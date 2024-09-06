Northern NJ Community Foundation to Open National Arts and Humanities and Jersey Arts Month Celebrating ArtsBergen's 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation opens National Arts and Humanities and Jersey Arts Month in October with a celebration of ArtsBergen's tenth anniversary supporting the arts, artists, and creative placemaking in Bergen County, New Jersey. The public is invited to a special Connect the Dots networking and workshop event featuring the artist collective, Works on Water.

The festivities take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Club/Alumni Hall located at 990 Library Circle in Teaneck, New Jersey. The event is free. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated to support ten more years of building more beautiful, connected communities through creative placemaking and public art. Refreshments will be served.

Artists, environmentalists, and municipal leaders will especially want to attend to learn more about how public art raises awareness about environmental issues, while building beauty and community. Pre-register online at https://www.nnjcf.org/artsbergen/connect-the-dots/.

Works on Water

Works on Water is an organization and triennial exhibition dedicated to artworks, performances, conversations, workshops and site-specific experiences exploring the diverse artistic investigation of water in the urban environment. Their artists and practitioners work with water as a site and material in response to the urgency of a changing climate, increasing urban density, and a burgeoning public awareness of ecological concerns. Their works connect to current economic, political, and global issues, and they are in conversation with the traditions of Land Art, Public Art, and Performance Art, among others.

Artists Emily Blumenfeld and Sarah Cameron Sunde from Works on Water will present an interactive, informative, contemplative workshop to imagine a new artist-designed future for the Hackensack River. The workshop includes an overview of the evolution and growing importance of Water Art followed by Cameron Sunde discussing her global project 36.5 /A Durational Performance with Sea. The workshop moves out to the river's edge to experience the tidal shift from an embodied perspective. During the workshop, attendees will work together to create concepts for public art related to water. Participants will also have the opportunity to network and learn more about getting involved in Works on Water' triennial exhibition.

NNJCF Enriches Life in Northern New Jersey

The NNJCF builds connections, pools resources, and provides leadership to enrich quality of life in these eight counties in New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren. Through its work in northern New Jersey, the Foundation seeks to develop more creative and inspiring places, greener and healthier places, and more places of belonging and opportunity.

For ten years, ArtsBergen has worked with artists, arts organizations, businesses and municipal leaders, who use the arts to shape the social, physical, cultural, and economic identity of communities. This regional alliance produced and promoted public art projects to address a range of community issues, such as downtown revitalization, gentrification, mental health, and environmental concerns. ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots program presents an ongoing series of networking events for the arts community and those interested in the arts. Held in different venues, each event presents a range of exciting activities and time to network. These activities include exhibitions, speakers, and unique, interactive arts experiences.

ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots aims to create a safe and open environment, where artists and other community sector representatives can spark relationships and collaborate. The program also strengthens and connects the arts community through professional development presentations and the sharing of creative ideas, work, resources and talent.

For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, ArtsBergen, or Connect the Dots, contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608.

