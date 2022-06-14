New Summer Programming Announced For BSO NOW Concert Streaming Platform

Select Spring Pops 2022, Tanglewood 2022, and Archival Pops and Tanglewood Programs are available for video-On-Demand viewing at BSO.ORG/NOW from June 23 through September 30 and can be viewed on the web and via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Select Samsung Smart TVs

July 9 Tanglewood concert featuring the BSO, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, Soprano Nicole Cabell, and Pianist Aaron Diehl will be available for free viewing from July 21 - September 30. Other accessible free content will be updated throughout the summer at BSO.ORG/NOW.

Spring Pops 2022 Concert Stream

• Available June 23 - July 23, 2022: Making his Pops debut, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson-best known for originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton and starring in the CBS drama Bull-joins with the Pops in music drawing from Jackson's favorite songs in pop, R&B, and Broadway, including hits by Donny Hathaway and Frank Wildhorn, as well as his own Emmy Award-winning songs. Recorded on June 7, "An Evening with Christopher Jackson" also features winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition: Andrew Kim (cello; Weston High School), Fei Yang-Sady (violin; Concord-Carlisle High School), Leah Steinman (vocalist; Natick High School), and Adalia Wen (guzheng; The Rivers School of Weston). These talented young musicians, chosen from entrants across Massachusetts, received mentoring from Lockhart and Jackson, culminating in their first performances at Symphony Hall.

Archival Pops Concert Streams

• Available June 30 - July 30, 2022: Recorded on May 27, 1973, this archival program features legendary pianist, lyricist, and composer of ragtime, jazz, and popular music Eubie Blake joining conductor Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall for some of Blake's most famous works, including "Charleston Rag" and a medley from Shuffle Along, one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by Black artists.

• Available July 7 - August 6, 2022: Recorded on May 5, 1983, this archival program stars celebrated dancer, musician, and actor Gregory Hines, who sings and tap dances across the Symphony Hall stage. Hines performs music by Eubie Blake, Duke Ellington, and more, led by Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams.

Tanglewood 2022 Concert Streams Featuring the BSO

• Available July 21 - September 30, 2022: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons is joined by the dynamic soprano Nicole Cabell for this all-American program, to be performed on July 9. Cabell sings Samuel Barber's gorgeously nostalgic Knoxville: Summer of 1915, which the BSO premiered in 1948. Complementing Barber's small-city observations is George Gershwin's exuberant, jazzy, and occasionally homesick tone poem An American in Paris. The multifaceted American pianist Aaron Diehl joins the orchestra for Duke Ellington's New World A-Coming, transcribed from Ellington's 1943 Carnegie Hall performance. Opening the program is Washington, D.C.-based composer Carlos Simon's Motherboxx Connection, a 2021 piece inspired by the Afrofuturist-leaning artist collective Black Kirby. Full program is available for free viewing.

• Available August 11 - September 30, 2022: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons and English pianist Paul Lewis collaborate on the second of three concerts encompassing all five of Ludwig van Beethoven's piano concertos. For this program, to be performed on July 30, they perform together Piano Concerto Nos. 1 and 4. Beethoven's First Concerto (actually composed later than No. 2) is strongly anchored in the Viennese classicism of Mozart and Haydn. The Fourth Concerto, written at the same time as Beethoven's opera Leonore, is in the composer's warm, lyrical style, but also makes room for brilliant virtuosity. Each of these concerts opens with a BSO co-commissioned piece by an American woman. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw's Punctum, originally for string quartet, is a meditation on a brief moment in J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion.

• Available September 8 - 30, 2022: Renowned conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, whose rich association with the BSO dates back to his time as a TMC Fellow (1968-69), is joined by the remarkable young Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev in his BSO and Tanglewood debut for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3. Sparkling and lush, it is one of the most beloved and challenging concertos in the repertoire. Also to be performed on this August 23 program, Aaron Copland's Third Symphony (premiered by the BSO and Serge Koussevitzky in 1946) incorporates the bold and familiar Fanfare for the Common Man. The concert opens with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's brief, rousing Dubinushka, based on a tune he heard marching workers sing during the Russian Revolution of 1905 and not performed by the BSO since 1944.

Tanglewood 2022 Concert Streams Featuring the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

• Available July 28 - September 30: BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons and Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) Conducting Fellows lead the TMC Orchestra in this July 9 concert performance, showcasing instrumental color and virtuosity. Abandoned in its two-movement form by Franz Schubert in 1822, the "Unfinished" B minor symphony stands out for innovations in form, melody, and orchestration. The two Richard Strauss works on the program are poles apart in intention: the early Death and Transfiguration is a profound imagining of a man's thoughts and revelations at the end of his life, while the "Dance of the Seven Veils" from the opera Salome is the alluring means by which, at her mother Herodias' bidding, Salome seduces her stepfather Herod. Maurice Ravel's charming orchestral suite Le Tombeau de Couperin was in part inspired by the French Baroque composer François Couperin.

• Available August 4 - September 30: For this program to be performed on July 23, acclaimed dramatic soprano Christine Goerke joins BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons in a rarely heard early work by the French innovator Hector Berlioz. Berlioz's passionate "lyric scene" La Mort de Cléopâtre is a monodrama in which the Egyptian queen meditates on the triumphs and tragedies of her life at the moment of her death. Another orchestral innovator, Gustav Mahler composed his towering Fifth Symphony in 1901-02 following an intensive study of J.S. Bach's counterpoint, resulting in a new and highly individual approach to the orchestra. The fourth movement is the famous and moving Adagietto for strings and harp.

• Available August 25 - September 30: Stefan Asbury and Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) Conducting Fellows lead the TMC Orchestra in this eclectic program, to be performed on August 14. Lost for decades and rediscovered in 2009, Florence Price's folk-music-tinged 1932 suite Ethiopia's Shadow in America portrays an enslaved man's spiritual journey from the time of his arrival on this continent. The other two works on the program were composed in the same decade as the Price. Béla Bartók's brilliantly lurid ballet score The Miraculous Mandarin is an astonishing feat of musical storytelling and imaginative orchestration. Sergei Rachmaninoff's absorbing and emotionally wide-ranging Symphony No. 2 harks back to the late 19th century but at the same time is characterized by Rachmaninoff's unique gifts for expansive melody and careful musical architecture.

Tanglewood 2022 Chamber Music Concert Stream

• Available September 1 - 30: Featuring four Tanglewood favorites and the Tanglewood debut of French violist Antoine Tamestit, this final concert of the Emanuel Ax-curated "Pathways from Prague" series, to be performed on August 12, explores chamber music by three Czech composers. Featuring violinists Pamela Frank and Leonidas Kavakos, Antonín Dvořák's charming four-movement Terzetto and his Piano Quintet in A, Op. 81, were both composed in 1887 during one of his most fruitful periods: it took him just a week to write the Terzetto and six weeks to compose the much larger Quintet, one of his chamber-music masterpieces. Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma play works for cello and piano by Leoš Janáček-his rhapsodic, three-movement Fairy Tale-and Vitěslava Kaprálová, who, though she died in 1940 at age 25, had an outsized impact on Czech music. Her brief, energetic Ritournelle was among her last completed works.

Archival Tanglewood Concert Stream

• Available August 8 - September 30: Recorded on August 26, 1962, this archival program features French conductor Charles Munch leading his final BSO performance in his role as the orchestra's music director, conducting Ludwig van Beethoven's triumphant, life-affirming Symphony No. 9, Ode to Joy. The outstanding soprano Adele Addison headlines the quartet of vocal soloists with whom Munch worked frequently throughout his BSO tenure. This celebratory performance transcends its occasion as a culminating event of Munch's transformative 13-year tenure at the head of the orchestra.

Additional information on how to access BSO Now newly recorded and archival online video content to be distributed At Bso.org/now

BSO NOW-the BSO's concert streaming platform that launched on November 19, 2020, featuring recordings from Symphony Hall and other locations and available through bso.org/now-was created as an extension of the BSO's online offerings designed in response to the live performance hiatus imposed by regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 26, 2020, the BSO launched its first formal series of digital offerings, including BSO at Home and BSO HomeSchool, followed by Boston Pops at Home, the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival, and Encore BSO Recitals (available at bso.org, bostonpops.org, and tanglewood.org). The success of these programs and the current BSO NOW online content, which have generated millions of interactions-both directly with the digital concert content and indirectly through posts on the orchestra's social media channels about that content-has been an inspiration for the orchestra to continue to explore new ways of reaching its music community and beyond with new, innovative, and compelling programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altogether, BSO NOW has so far produced well over 250 hours of content with more than 26,000 views during the 2021-22 season.