New Shows Revealed at The Spire Center

Three new shows have been announced at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies will perform on March 2 and a matinee ‘Junior Show' on March 3. On March 23, the Aerosmith tribute band Draw the Line will perform. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6:00 am atClick Here

The most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America, Lyn Dillies, delivers a dazzling display of spectacular magic for audiences of all ages on Saturday, March 2. From the grandeur of New York City's Lincoln Center to Hollywood's Magic Castle, rave reviews accompany her unique brand of mystery, comedy, and audience participation. Dillies amazes and astounds with some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today.

On Sunday, March 3, Dilles, who has received the International Magicians Society's Merlin Award, the Parent's Choice Award, and the Dove Foundation Award, for her high standards in family entertainment, welcomes children of all ages to her Junior Show on Sunday afternoon, March 3.

Draw the Line - the “Officially Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Show” - originated near Boston, Massachusetts, the same as Aerosmith. Established in 1991, Draw the Line has been touring for over 30 years, spanning the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. DTL has played over 3,000 shows to sold out audiences of up to 20,000 people. From MGM Grand Arena Las Vegas to festivals throughout the USA, plus many legendary theaters, casinos, and cruise ships, Draw the Line is the standard for tribute shows. Draw The Line performs at the Spire on March 23.

The Spire will host Lyn Dillies on Saturday, March 2 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 pm and Draw the Line on Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale on this Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6:00 am at Click Here. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.