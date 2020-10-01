Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Rep Receives $35K NEFA NEAR Grant

New Repertory Theatre has received funding through the NEAR fund from the New England Foundation for the Arts in the amount of $35,000.

Oct. 1, 2020  

These funds are designated to help support anti-racism training for staff and board members, artists' compensation, staff salaries, and technological infrastructure.

"We are honored to receive this generous grant from NEFA," says Michael J. Bobbitt, Artistic Director of New Repertory Theatre. Support from the NEAR Fund helps to ensure that New Rep will continue our amazing recovery from years of deficit, debt, lost patronage, and turnover. Our projected financial losses are currently $733,000, or 42% of our annual operating budget.

To receive this support from NEFA will help us to remain committed to fiercely anti-racist actions, increase capacity for artists of color, and adapt boldly to digital/outdoor programming."



