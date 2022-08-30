Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Play On Poet Whittier Debuts Next Month at The Whittier Birthplace

The play is on Saturday, September 10 in two performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Playwright Michael Cormier examines the power of words in The Abolitionist's Refrain a new play about John Greenleaf Whittier, poet and abolitionist. In cooperation with the Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill. Punctuate4 Productions will premiere this new play about American's beloved poet on Saturday, September 10 in two performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The play opens as the Civil War has ended. Whittier celebrates the 13th Amendment that brings an end to slavery. After his initial jubilation, Whittier begins to grasp the true cost of the War. A returning Union soldier and African American poet help him see that abolishing slavery brings new challenges to a divided and wounded nation. Exhausted by decades of fighting to end slavery, Whittier is at a moral crossroad.

International actor Malcom Ingram of Gloucester, Mass. takes on the lead role of Quaker poet Whittier at this pivotal point in his life and career.

Presented outdoors and in the round, the new work is directed by Logan Pitts. New York-based Pitts served most recently as Guest Director for SUNY Purchase Conservatory's production of BARBECUE, and Co-Director at Gloucester Stage Company for Paradise Blue, currently running.

Through the generous support of the Haverhill Cultural Council, Pentucket Kiwanis, and Edward B.Beattie Auctioneers, the performances are free and open to the public. The event will be held outdoors at The Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Rd., Haverhill, Mass. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. The rain date is Sunday, September 11.

Admission is free, but a donation is welcome.





