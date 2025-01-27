New England Conservatory Launches Masuko Ushioda Dean’s Scholarship to Support String Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England Conservatory (NEC) announced the creation of the Masuko Ushioda Dean’s Scholarship Fund, established with gifts from from Masuko Ushioda’s husband, Laurence Lesser, and their children Erika Lesser and Adam Lesser with their families. Masuko and Larry joined NEC’s faculty in 1974 while continuing their international careers as a violinist and cellist, respectively. As a faculty member for more than 39 years, Masuko taught 140 students at NEC.

Masuko’s artistry and dedication shaped the lives of many talented young violinists, and that, coupled with many performances at NEC, left an indelible mark on the NEC community. Her dedication to her art touched the lives of all who knew her. Her approach to teaching, encouraging self-discovery and individual artistry, was transformative - showing music’s incredible power and expressive capabilities.

The Masuko Ushioda Dean’s Scholarship Fund will provide financial support to promising string students who embody a true passion for building meaningful lives through music and embracing life as an adventure, just as Masuko did.

Laurence Lesser says, “Masuko’s work as an educator was inseparable from her extraordinary life as a performer. Her playing evoked a wealth of adjectives—warm, personal, direct, and profoundly touching—all underpinned by unparalleled instrumental mastery. She was honest, vibrant, and courageous, always striving to share her deep love for the music that inspired her. Our children, Erika and Adam, join me in hoping that the Masuko Ushioda Dean’s Scholarship will empower future generations of passionate young artists to embrace the same unwavering dedication to music that defined Masuko’s remarkable life.”



Current NEC freshman, violinist Keila Wakao ’28, plays Masuko Ushioda’s Stradivarius, on loan from the Ryuji Ueno Foundation. As the winner of the 2023 Boston Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, Keila performed at the 2024 Boston Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Gala alongside fellow featured performers pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger, and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, under the baton of Andris Nelsons.

For more information and to make a contribution to the fund, visit https://necmusic.edu/masuko.

