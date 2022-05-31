New Boston Dates Announced For POTTER POTTER at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, Starvox Touring, and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 700 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, as well as over 500 shows off-Broadway in New York City, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will return to Boston.

Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will cast a spell over the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Tickets (starting at $49.99 plus service fees) are on sale now and can be purchased at https://emersontheatres.org/Online/article/Potted-Potter.

In addition to being a critic's pick by the New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out London, the show has had multiple successful runs in Boston in 2013 and 2017, and it will now return to delight audiences in Boston once again. Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches, and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.

Show website: www.pottedpotter.com