New Bedford Festival Theatre Returns With TO BROADWAY, WITH LOVE!

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall return April 8-11,2021 with To Broadway, With Love!: A virtual theatrical event. The spring production is presented for four streamed performances, each with special post-performance Zoom opportunities to meet members of the cast.

To Broadway, With Love! Recreates an evening at the theatre virtually, and showcases songs from Broadway musicals we look forward to producing in our bright future. To Broadway, With Love! will include songs from the musicals Once On This Island, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, Company, and The Wiz among others.

The show stars Festival Theatre alumni Samantha Johnson (America's Got Talent and NBFT's Grease and Hairspray), David Benoit (LES MISERABLES on Broadway/ National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera), Kristin Carbone (Cinderella and Mary Poppins on Broadway), Lauren Gemelli ( Chicago National Tour), NaTonia Monet (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway) Tanner Callicut ( NBFT's West Side Story) Max Boone (NBFT's Mamma Mia) new to NBFT Miguel Angel Vasquesz and a special performance by Festival Theatre Artistic Director George Charbonneau.

To Broadway, With Love! Will have Musical Direction by Juan Rodriguez and is written by Elizabeth Bettencourt.

Tickets go on sale March 4, 2021 at http://zeiterion.org/nbft-virtual-cabaret/

Tickets are offered with tiered pricing options starting at $25

"To Broadway, With Love!" is sponsored by Bristol County Savings, Youths Friends Foundation, Bay Coast Bank, and the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts

For more information on "To Broadway, With Love!" Visit www.nbfestivaltheatre.com