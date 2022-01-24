Neena Gulati And Triveni School Of Dance Kicks Off #REVELSCONNNECTS: Musical Connections Season 2

Revels presents Season 2 of #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections! This free series explores musical traditions from around the world with intimate virtual experiences including 45-minute salon-style performances with a variety of respected cultural tradition-bearers.

Each performance is hosted on Facebook Live and followed the next Wednesday by a companion podcast produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council and hosted by the MCC's Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager, Maggie Holtzberg.

Opening Event: January 30th with Neena Gulati and the Triveni School of Dance!

A master of the Pandanallur style of Bharatanatyam, Neena Gulati has received high critical acclaim for her performances throughout India and the United States. She is the founder of the Triveni School of Dance, a non-profit organization now celebrating 50 years of the education and performance of classical Indian dance, social awareness, and the celebration of cultural diversity. Neena is joined by her dancers from the Triveni School of Dance to present a series of dances in classical Indian styles. Join us this Sunday, January 30 at 5pm ET on Facebook Live for this fascinating #RevelsConnects presentation!

Direct Link: www.facebook.com/therevels/live The event is FREE and open to the public.

The companion #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections podcast will be available on podcast streaming apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher beginning Wednesday, February 2. Check out all our #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections podcasts at https://revelsconnectsmusicalconnections.buzzsprout.com

Upcoming #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections events on Facebook Live

Sunday, February 27, 5pm ET: Flutist Hawk Henries: Songs of the Earth and Spirit

Sunday, March 27, 5pm ET: Christiane Karam: Music of the Middle East and the Balkans

Sunday, April 24, 5pm ET: Suzannah Park: Appalachian Songs and Stories

For more information on Revels year-round programming and educational offerings please visit www.revels.org.