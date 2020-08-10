Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Announces All Episodes Of Inaugural Podcast Now Available

Episodes of the podcast are available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Simplecast, Apple Podcasts, and the White Heron Theatre Company's website.

The White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket today announced that all episodes of its first podcast series are now available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Simplecast, Apple Podcasts, and the White Heron Theatre Company's website at www.whiteherontheatre.org.

"We are so pleased that our podcast programming has hit such a positive note with the Nantucket community," said White Heron Artistic Director Lynne Bolton. "It is interesting, too, that we have listeners from as far away as Dubai. We have applied our talents for the stage to another medium and we have found a broader audience for our stories. We need to continue to tell stories until we can be together again, and this format is the perfect medium for that."

This summer, White Heron began its "White Heron Radio Theatre" initiative to continue programming for its audiences despite closing its theatre due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This first set of stories, adapted from the book Nantucket Tales: 44 True Accounts by Blue Balliett, premiered on 89.5 WNCK, Nantucket's National Public Radio station in July. New episodes have been aired every week since, and all of them are now available for streaming at any time.

The podcasts were directed and produced Mark Shanahan with sound design and original music composition by John Gromada. Performers included both Broadway veterans and Nantucket actors: Tess Bierly, Ciarana Byrne, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Michael Kopko, Marina Morrissey, Mary Seidel, Jeremy Shamos, Mr. Shanahan, and Sandra Shipley.

