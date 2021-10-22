Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEVERMORE—The Fantastic Terrors Of Edgar Allan Poe is Now Playing at Coggeshall Farm

pixeltracker

Performances run Wednesday, October 21st through Sunday, October 31st.

Oct. 22, 2021  

NEVERMORE—The Fantastic Terrors Of Edgar Allan Poe is Now Playing at Coggeshall Farm

NEVERMORE-The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe will take over Coggeshall Farm in Bristol, Rhode Island through Halloween. The outdoor theatrical fence experience is created & directed by P.J. Griffith (Broadway's American Idiot, Sleep No More, Giant & Rock of Ages Off Broadway) and occurs throughout the structures of a cursed 19th century salt marsh farm along the New England coastline.

Throughout the evening, the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe come alive- five tales of revenge, obsession and deception- when guests least expect it. Drawing from some of Poe's most famous stories including "The Tell Tale Heart", "The Black Cat", "A Predicament", "The Masque Of The Red Death" and "The Raven", the audience explores a community riddled with guilt, secrets and despair as characters are haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague and their own malevolent motives.

The cast of NEVERMORE- The Fantastic Terror of Edgar Allan Poe includes Jade Genga as "Annabel", Alexis Aker as "Psyche", Patrick Hamilton as "William", Magner Peruto as "Evangeline" and Robbie Hoye as "Tristan". The piece is written and directed by P.J. Griffith with costumes by Carrie Midura. NEVERMORE it is produced by The Coggeshall Farm Museum in association with Old Sturbridge Village and ClockJack Productions.

Tickets are available for entrance times between 5 and 7pm Wednesday, October 21st through Sunday, October 31st, at https://www.coggeshallfarm.org/event/phantoms-and-fire-2021


Related Articles View More Boston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Marisha Wallace Announces Performances In LA, NYC & More This Fall
  • Scottsdale Museum Of Contemporary Art Presents New Works By New York and Mesa-Based Artist Brad Kahlhamer
  • Canal Convergence Adds To Artwork Lineup
  • Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLACK NATIVITY This December