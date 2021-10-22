NEVERMORE—The Fantastic Terrors Of Edgar Allan Poe is Now Playing at Coggeshall Farm

NEVERMORE-The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe will take over Coggeshall Farm in Bristol, Rhode Island through Halloween. The outdoor theatrical fence experience is created & directed by P.J. Griffith (Broadway's American Idiot, Sleep No More, Giant & Rock of Ages Off Broadway) and occurs throughout the structures of a cursed 19th century salt marsh farm along the New England coastline.

Throughout the evening, the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe come alive- five tales of revenge, obsession and deception- when guests least expect it. Drawing from some of Poe's most famous stories including "The Tell Tale Heart", "The Black Cat", "A Predicament", "The Masque Of The Red Death" and "The Raven", the audience explores a community riddled with guilt, secrets and despair as characters are haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague and their own malevolent motives.

The cast of NEVERMORE- The Fantastic Terror of Edgar Allan Poe includes Jade Genga as "Annabel", Alexis Aker as "Psyche", Patrick Hamilton as "William", Magner Peruto as "Evangeline" and Robbie Hoye as "Tristan". The piece is written and directed by P.J. Griffith with costumes by Carrie Midura. NEVERMORE it is produced by The Coggeshall Farm Museum in association with Old Sturbridge Village and ClockJack Productions.

Tickets are available for entrance times between 5 and 7pm Wednesday, October 21st through Sunday, October 31st, at https://www.coggeshallfarm.org/event/phantoms-and-fire-2021