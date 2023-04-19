Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEC's 152nd Commencement Features George E. Lewis, Ann Hobson Pilot, David Zinman, and Mei-Ann Chen

152nd Annual Commencement Exercises will be held on May 21, 2023 in historic Jordan Hall.

Apr. 19, 2023  
New England Conservatory President Andrea Kalyn and the Board of Trustees have announced composer, trombonist, and musicologist George E. Lewis as commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient at the Conservatory's 152nd annual commencement exercises which will be held in-person on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. ET. This is NEC's largest graduating class in the school's history.

The ceremony will take place in historic Jordan Hall and will be streamed on NEC's website (necmusic.edu). NEC will bestow honorary Doctor of Music (hon. D.M.) degrees on Lewis, who will deliver his commencement address at Jordan Hall, as well as internationally renowned harpist Ann Hobson Pilot and revered conductor David Zinman.

The ceremony also features alumni speaker Mei-Ann Chen, the first student in NEC history to receive masters degrees in violin and conducting simultaneously. Praised for her dynamic, passionate conducting style, she is acclaimed for infusing orchestras with energy, enthusiasm, and high-level music-making, galvanizing audiences and communities alike.

"Our annual commencement exercises offer a chance to celebrate, reflect, and look to the future," says President Kalyn. "We are thrilled to welcome and honor genre-transcending composer/musicologist George E. Lewis, barrier-breaking harpist Ann Hobson Pilot, and venerable conductor David Zinman. We're also excited to honor alumni speaker Mei-Ann Chen, an innovative conductor who set new standards at NEC. "

This year's recipients are honored for their lifelong commitment to and support of the performing arts and their remarkable contributions to the field. Recent past recipients include: James Taylor (2022); Ella Jenkins (2022); Mavis Staples (2021); Jessye Norman (2019); Herbie Hancock (2018); André Previn (2017); Leonard Slatkin, (2016); Ahmad Jamal (2015); Carla Bley (2014); Philip Gossett (2013); George Shirley (2012); Steve Reich (2011); and Quincy Jones (2010), Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, and Miles Davis. Full list of past Honorary Doctor of Music Degree recipients here.

At the 2023 Commencement ceremony, 340 individuals (110 undergraduate and 230 graduate students) will be awarded degrees and diplomas including the Bachelor of Music, Graduate Performance Certificate, Graduate Diploma, Master of Music, Artist Diploma, and Doctor of Musical Arts. A pre-Commencement in-person and streamed concert will showcase NEC students from the graduating classes on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Further details will be announced on the NEC website in advance of the performance.



