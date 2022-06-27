Museum Of Russia Icons Presents SAVING UKRANIAN ART With Oleksandra Kovalchuk, July 9

How do Ukrainian museums adjust to the war and what can we do to help protect Ukrainian heritage and history? The Museum of Russian Icons will welcome Oleksandra Kovalchuk, acting director of the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, Ukraine, and volunteer leader and fundraiser of the NGO Museum for Change on Saturday, July 9, 1:00-2:30pm for an in-person talk on "Saving Ukrainian Art."

Ukrainian heritage and culture is under fire during the military invasion by the Russian Federation. Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During the fighting, many pieces of Ukrainian cultural heritage have been either destroyed, damaged, or put at risk due to the widespread destruction across our country.

In this presentation, Oleksandra will speak about the Odesa Fine Arts Museum's objects which convey stories of Odesa's history and the values of the Ukrainian people. She will address the current situation for the museum and other Ukrainian cultural institutions, followed by a Q+A.

Tickets are $8 for members, $12 for nonmembers, and include admission to the Museum. The lecture will be recorded for registrants to view at a later date. Seating is limited to 80.

All proceeds from the talk will be donated to Museum for Change, that is working to provide urgent aid to Ukrainian museums struggling to protect their collections.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY ON VIEW

Images of Atheism: The Soviet Assault on Religion

Through October 2, 2022

Images of Atheism explores the role of visual propaganda in the Communist Party's seven-decade war against religion (ca. 1920- 1990). With their eye-catching design, strident slogans, and stereotyped characters, the posters and publications of Soviet atheism demonized the world's religions and jeered at those who practiced them. Above all, they appealed to young people by promising a new world of abundance and moral values replacing the superstitions and injustices of the past. Intended mainly for domestic consumption, this remarkable campaign to eradicate faith is among the least known aspects of Soviet visual culture.

Pysanka: Symbol of Renewal

Through July 24, 2022

In support of the Ukrainian people, The Museum of Russian Icons reinstalled Maine-based contemporary artist Lesia Sochor's Pysanka: Symbol of Renewal, an exhibition inspired by the beautiful tradition of intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter egg painting. Three new works created in response to the current crisis in Ukraine are featured in the exhibition.

Tea is for Tradition

Through October 2, 2022

The objects associated with Russian tea are tactile reminders of this important tradition and evoke warmth, home, and family. Much of tea's popularity is owed to Russia's literary greats and decorative artists, for it is in their craft that tea becomes immortalized as a central aspect of the Russian identity. This mini-exhibition in the Museum's lobby explores the permeation of tea culture in Russian art, craft, and literature.

The Museum of Russian Icons preserves and exhibits one of the world's largest collections of Orthodox Christian icons, bronze crosses, and Slavic folk arts. Spanning over six centuries, the collection showcases the development of the Russian icon from its Egyptian and Byzantine roots and explores the spread of Orthodoxy across cultures.

The Museum serves as a leading center for research and scholarship through the Center for Icon Studies and other institutional collaborations. It is the only Museum in the US dedicated to Russian icons, and the largest collection of icons outside of Russia.

Visit the website, www.museumofrussianicons.org, home of the Online Collection (including research papers on individual icons), a virtual tour of the Museum, the Journal of Icon Studies, and the British Museum's Catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.