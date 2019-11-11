Moonbox Productions Presents The Tony Award-Winning Musical PARADE

Moonbox Productions, winner of numerous IRNE and Elliot Norton Awards, is thrilled to present Parade, the Tony Award-winning musical from the composer of The Last Five Years and The Bridges of Madison County, December 11th - 28th at the Boston Center for the Arts Roberts Theatre. Produced by Sharman Altshuler, directed by Jason Modica with music direction by Catherine Stornetta and choreography by Kira Troilo, Parade is a powerful story with a soaring musical score. Tickets are $50 general admission/$40 Seniors/$25 Students and are available at bostontheatrescene.com or by calling 617-933-8600.

Based on the true story of a trial that captivated the nation, Parade tells the story of Leo Frank, a factory manager who leaves behind his roots in Jewish Brooklyn to marry Lucille, the daughter of a wealthy Atlanta family. When a young girl working in his factory is found murdered, Leo is charged with the crime. The case forces the city of Atlanta to grapple with its complex history, and class warfare turns personal as reporters fan the flames of growing racism and anti-Semitism. Leo's struggle to maintain his identity in the face of extreme prejudice and Lucille's journey from privileged housewife to empowered crusader come urgently to life in this modern musical classic, with a score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Alfred Uhry. A timeless romance and a gripping legal drama, ripped from the headlines of a century ago - Parade is an enduring story for our tumultuous modern moment, offering audiences a compelling portrayal of resistance and a chilling reminder of bigotry's dire consequences.

The cast of Moonbox Productions' presentation of Parade features Phil Tayler (Leo Frank), Haley K. Clay (Lucille Frank), Jerry Bisantz* (Hugh Dorsey), Aaron Patterson (Jim Conley), Anna Bortnick (Mary Phagan), Gable Kinsman (Frankie Epps/Young Soldier), Dan Prior (Britt Craig/Gov. Slaton), Elbert Joseph (Newt Lee), Anne Sablich (Mrs. Phagan/Sally Staton), Todd Yard (Tom Watson/Officer Starnes), Brad Peloquin (Judge Roan/Old Soldier), Yewande Odetoyinbo* (Minnie McKnight), Andrew Child (Luther Rosser/Officer Ivey), Lilli Jacobs (Monteen), Angela Syrett (Iola Stover), and Katie Elinoff (Essie). (*Member of Actors' Equity Association)

"There are shows that have their moment and then become 'dated,' then there are shows that hold a message for us that we can never hear too many times - shows that resonate so profoundly with our present day that we MUST reexperience them, reexamine them, and recapture the urgency of their message," says Producer Sharman Altshuler. "Parade is one of these shows, and this is one of those times in our history. Moonbox is honored to have the opportunity to bring this beautiful, powerful piece of musical theater to the Boston Center for the Arts, and are grateful for the chance to share the experience of Parade with our audiences this December," says Altshuler.

The creative and design team includes Sharman Altshuler (Producer), Jason Modica (Director), Kira Troilo (Choreographer), Catherine Stornetta (Music Director), Phil Tayler (Co-Producer), Lindsay Fuori (Set Design), Steve Shack (Lighting Design), Elizabeth Cahill (Sound Design), Chelsea Kerl (Costume Design), Cesara Walters (Production Stage Manager), Sam O'Brien (Assistant Stage Manager), Rose Mancuso (Assistant Stage Manager), Allison Olivia Choat (Associate Director/Dramaturge), Peter Mill* (Wigs), Jesse McKenzie (Sound Engineer), Kara Kelly-Martin (Director of Community and Accessibility Initiatives), Kristin Johnson (Director of Artistic Sign Language).

To purchase tickets to Parade, go to https://www.bostontheatrescene.com/ To make an additional donation to support the work of Moonbox click here or go to https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=6LVRGZANF8PBU





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You