Merrimack Repertory Theatre Offers New Theatre Classes for Adults And Middle Schoolers

Merrimack Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Courtney Sale will teach two new, one-week virtual theatre classes - one for adults and one for youngsters in grades five through eight - in June.

The adult class, "Season in Context: WILD HORSES," will explore the play Wild Horses by Allison Gregory, slated for production next spring at MRT, and will feature a guest appearance by the playwright. Students will read and discuss the script and develop skills in new play dramaturgy, the study of how plays are constructed. Students will also learn about casting, directing, and design.

The "Season in Context: WILD HORSES" Zoom class will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 8-12, for a fee of $120. The class is limited to 12 participants. To register, visit www.mrt.org/summerclasses.

"Making the New Play" is a class specifically designed for students in grades five through eight. Sale said, "This ensemble focused course will allow students to fire on all imaginative cylinders. Students will create plots, develop characters, meet acclaimed artists, and build new plays in collaboration with their peers. No previous experience required and creative minds welcome!"

"Making the New Play" Zoom class will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 22-26. The class is limited to 12 participants. To register, visit www.mrt.org/summerclasses.

Courtney Sale joined MRT in March as the Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director after serving as the Artistic Director of Seattle Children's Theatre (SCT), the nation's leading generator of new work for young audiences. At SCT, she directed Black Beauty, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, and The Little Prince. Commissioned writers under her tenure include Idris Goodwin, Cheryl West, Allison Gregory, Karen Hartman, Trista Baldwin, Ramon Esquivel, and James Still. Recent directing projects: Tiny Beautiful Things at Seattle Rep, the world premiere of Steven Dietz's The Ghost of Splinter Cove at Children's Theatre of Charlotte, and Ellen Fairey's Support Group for Men at Contemporary American Theatre Festival (CATF). She is a member of the National Theatre Conference and the theatrical union the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. She is represented by Abrams Artists NYC. She holds a BFA, Cornish College of the Arts, and an MFA, The University of Texas at Austin.

For additional information, contact the MRT Box Office at box_office@mrt.org or 978-654-4678. Register online at www.mrt.org/education.





