McCaela Donovan Appointed Director Of Training And Education At Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Company

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket announced today that theatre artist and educator McCaela Donovan will serve as the organization's Director of Training and Education. Donovan's arrival comes as White Heron celebrates its 10th anniversary season and begins an expansion of its educational offerings.

"We are fortunate to have an educator of McCaela's caliber join the White Heron team," said Artistic Director and President Lynne Bolton. "McCaela is joining the team to create educational opportunities for students to learn alongside professionals in a consistent format, and McCaela's experience uniquely qualifies her to create diverse and unique year-round programming for island students and summer residents alike. We can't wait for her to start!"

Donovana??is an Elliot Norton and IRNE award-winning actress, arts executive and consultant, and has served as Associate Artistic Director and founding member of Bridge Repertory Theater of Boston. She has performed Off-Broadway and in various regional theaters, including Primary Stages, NYMTF, ArtsEmerson, Huntington Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre, SpeakEasy Stage, Gloucester Stage Company, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Lyric Stage Company, New Repertory Theatre, Company One, Stoneham Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Reagle Music Theatre, and Children's Theatre of Sioux Falls, SD.a??a??Donovan has worked and taught at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Boston Conservatory, Emerson College, Dean College, Emmanuel College, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and for eight years served as Assistant Director of the BU School of Theatre, where she was head of Admissions and Recruitment for performance and taught in the areas of musical theatre and career opportunities.

"After three years of working in some capacity with White Heron, I am very grateful to formalize our relationship as Director of Training and Education," said Donovan. "The spirit of our student community is infectious, as is the energy of the entrepreneurs and local artisans that call this gorgeous island home. I look forward to strengthening ties to the community, working to train a new generation of professional artists, and collaborating to continue bringing vibrant work to life with the White Heron, here on Nantucket."

At White Heron, Donovan will pilot and instruct a pre-professional training opportunity for students 18 and older, develop new theatre-based educational opportunities for year-round youth on Nantucket, strengthen community partnerships, and provide administrative support to the White Heron Student Company in their upcoming 2022 Summer Education Program.