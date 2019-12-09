Martha Reeves And The Vandellas At Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company celebrates New Year's Eve with the incomparable all-female group, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. Come "Dancing in the Street" for two performances only on December 31, 2019, at 7:00pm and 10:00pm.

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas are the real deal - no tribute band, no lip-syncing. "Come and Get These Memories" as they perform their timeless hits "Heat Wave," "Jimmy Mack," and the epic "Dancing in the Street." It's the perfect way to ring in the new year, as Greater Boston Stage Company provides the party hats, noisemakers, and a complimentary glass of champagne.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: $80 Adults, $75 Senior Tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

We bring vibrant professional theatre and dramatic education beyond the boundaries of Boston, featuring world and regional premieres alongside fresh interpretations of familiar work. Within this setting, we uniquely foster the artists of tomorrow by providing ongoing performance and employment opportunities to our company of current and former students. Now in its 20th Season of live theatre in Stoneham, MA, Greater Boston Stage Company produces seven Mainstage shows, presents a series of Special Events, and runs year-round classes, lessons, and fully staged productions through The Young Company for students in grades 1-12.





