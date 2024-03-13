Marc-André Hamelin Will Perform in Recital at Mechanics Hall in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Worcester will present world-renowned pianist Marc-André Hamelin in Recital at Mechanics Hall on Thursday, May 9th at 7:30pm. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org.

A Boston-based Montreal native, Hamelin is regarded as one of his generation's most technically astounding pianists. He has been praised by critics and audiences alike for his interpretations of both established repertoire as well as rarely performed works. He regularly performs around the globe with leading orchestras and conductors and gives recitals at major concert venues and festivals worldwide.

The program at Mechanics Hall on May 9th is anchored by Charles Ives’ Concord Sonata. According to The Guardian’s review of a recent performance by Hamelin of this infrequently performed work, “pianists with the technique and perspicacity to take on the challenge of finding their way through the thickets and tangles of notes are rare creatures too, but that is exactly the kind of challenge that Marc-André Hamelin relishes. He devoted the first part of his Wigmore Hall recital to Ives’s three-quarter-hour work, and a capacity audience was enthralled from first note to last.”

The program will also include Hamelin’s interpretations of Schumann’s Waldszenen (Forest Scenes) Op. 82 and Ravel’sGaspard de la nuit.

“We are really looking forward to the chance to finally welcome Mr. Hamelin to Worcester for a recital,” stated Adrien Finlay, Music Worcester Executive Director, “and so many of our supporters have told us they simply cannot wait to hear him traverse such incredible works of the piano repertoire. We also feel truly fortunate to have had the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation come forward with a major sponsorship to not only make the concert take place, but also to allow us to make sure the next generation of piano students attend.”