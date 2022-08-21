Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Cape Playhouse

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 detective novel and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

Aug. 21, 2022  

Summer is still in full swing at the Cape Playhouse, America's longest-running professional theater located in the heart of Dennis, MA. An historic gem of Cape Cod's theater scene, the Playhouse continues its 2022 season with Agatha Christie's classic 'whodunit' Murder on the Orient Express, now in performances through August 27th.

Founded in 1927, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Rogers grace its stage, and has since continued to uphold its high caliber of theater into its 95th year of production. Bringing recognized industry professionals together for almost a century, the Playhouse has been named one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theaters in America. As part of its exciting summer repertoire, the Playhouse now presents Murder on the Orient Express - a guaranteed thriller of a night.

From left to right: Duane Boutte, Matt Bogart, Charlotte Bydwell, Ryan Meyer, Chris Tramantana, Jordan Boatman, Cady Huffman, Emma Straton, Bianca Leigh & Reg Rogers

Based on Agatha Christie's 1934 detective novel and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, director Marcia Milgrom Dodge leads a cast and crew that brings what is considered one of Christie's best works of mystery to a Cape Cod stage.

Christie's story brings us on the Orient Express when, just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the unusually full train in its tracks. By morning, an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment - he has been stabbed a dozen times, but the door is locked from the inside. Trapped on an immobile train with a killer on the loose, famed detective Hercule Poirot must discover who committed this heinous act before the murderer strikes again.

Reg Rogers as famed Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot

Murder on the Orient Express is comprised of a stellar cast, featuring Jordan Boatman as Mary Debenham, Matt Bogart as Colonel James Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Duane Boutte as Monsieur Bouc, Charlotte Bydwell as Greta Ohlsson, Cady Huffman as Helen Hubbart, Biana Leigh as Princess Dragomiroff, Ryan Meyer as Hector MacQueen, Reg Rogers as Hercule Poirot, Emma Straton as Countess Adrenyi and Christopher Tramantana as Michel/Marcel.

Joining them is a wonderful creative team, which includes Assistant Director Noah Eisenberg, Scenic Designer Chen-Wei Liao, Costume Designer Gail Baldoni, Lighting Designer Matthew Richards, Sound Designer & Engineer Jacob Levitin, Wig Designer Amber Jasmin Morrow and Stage Manager Arthur Atkinson.

Murder on the Orient Express is currently in performances at the Cape Playhouse (located at 820 Main Street in Dennis) until August 27th, so get your tickets today! Tickets range from $45-$80, with a 15% discount for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets for this production, or to learn more about the Playhouse's upcoming shows and available season subscriptions, please visit Ticketing. The performance runs two hours (with one intermission), and is best suited for patrons over the age of 9.

While visiting the Playhouse, be sure to check out its expansive 22-acre campus, which houses both the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema. Please take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse and summer on Cape Cod has to offer, especially as the season gradually comes to an end - it goes fast!

Photo Credit: Cameron Russell Photography/The Cape Playhouse





