MRT Presents First Look At New Lowell Play By Vichet Chum

MRT will present a new work-in-progress by playwright and actor Vichet Chum (KNYUM at MRT in 2018) as the final entry in MRT's FIRST LOOK reading series live on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, according to Courtney Sale, the Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director, and Bonnie J. Butkas, Executive Director. Pirronne Yousefzadeh will direct.

The reading is free, but it does require an RSVP via the web page at www.mrt.org/Vichet. The reading will include a one-hour portion of the new play. A video of the reading will be available on the MRT site for three days after the live reading.

Sale said, "Vichet's characters possess vitality and creativity and deep care for one another. This brand new piece centers on a family living in Lowell and their both silent and spoken generational dreams for one another."

In addition to starring in his autobiographical play, KNYUM, Chum appeared here to rave reviews in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and Jack Kerouac's The Haunted Life.

Yousefzadeh's recent directing credits include Kid Prince & Pablo at The Kennedy Center and The Wolves at Actors Theatre of Louisville, and she serves as Associate Artistic Director and Director of Engagement at Geva Theatre Center.

Required RSVPs at www.mrt.org/Vichet. For further information, contact the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org.

