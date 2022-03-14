MRT UML Partnership Presents Free Reading of Comedy EFFECTIVE MAGIC by Kirk Lynn

Merrimack Repertory Theatre relaunches its partnership with UMass Lowell with a free reading of the comedy Effective Magic, directed by MRT Artist-in-Residence Malika Oyetimein, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, at the O'Leary Library Mezzanine.

Effective Magic by Kirk Lynn is the story of four down-and-out teens from a small Texas town, who decide to form a coven, but their only spell book is Steven Covey's The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Watch them learn to defeat bullies, fall in love, and save themselves from their own poverty.

Oyetimein directed MRT's critically acclaimed video production of Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It! last year. Her other directing credits include Teenage Dick at Seattle Rep; Bootycandy and Barbecue at Intiman Theatre Festival; Hoodoo Love at Sound Theatre Company; And In This Corner . . . Cassius Clay at Seattle Children's Theatre; and The First Deep Breath for the National Black Theatre. A member of the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center Theater, she is also the co-adapter and director of Dr. Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Book-It Repertory Theatre) and a graduate of the MFA program at The University of Washington's School of Drama.

The Effective Magic is free to all, but the theatre requests an RSVP at www.mrt.org/effectivemagic.