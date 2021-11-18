MRT Announces Socially Distanced Performance of THE RISE OF HOLLY FUDGE

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) will present a socially distanced performance - reducing its seating capacity from 279 to 86 - for the 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, performance of its world premiere holiday comedy, The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin, according to Artistic Director Courtney Sale and Executive Director Bonnie J. Butkas.

Sale will direct the MRT-commissioned play, which runs from November 26 to December 12. Holly Fudge will be available as a video-on-demand selection from December 16-26. For tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org.

Executive Director Bonnie Butkas said, "We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back safely to Liberty Hall. In addition to our vaccination and mask requirements and virtual performance option, we are offering an additional measure of safety with a socially distanced performance on December 7."

MRT's COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, as well as the wearing of a mask, until further notice. For admittance, guests may present paper or electronic documentation, including a cell phone photo of the proof. All attendees must either be fully vaccinated (usually two shots at least two weeks prior to the performance); show verification of a diagnostic negative Covid test administered within 72 hours of the performance (PCR and antigen tests accepted): or show proof of a rapid negative Covid self-test administered within 24 hours of the performance. Persons with a medical or religious exemption must show proof of a negative test result.

MRT's mask policy requires audiences to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth at all times while on theatre property. The theatre will work to arrange a future visit or refund for anyone who forgets to bring documentation or declines to wear a mask.

For full COVID-19 details, visit www.mrt.org/covid.

In The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge, it is Christmas 2020, and Carol is a hard-working single mother who makes award-winning "Holly" fudge, named after her daughter. She serves it every holiday. She gifts it to her friends and co-workers. She's determined that this year won't be any different, even if she has to wear a mask while whipping up her famous dessert. But with her daughter Holly's girlfriend crashing Christmas, her neighbor's new-found love of confectionery, and the protests erupting on her front lawn, Carol is finding it tough to make this the most wonderful time of year.

Live performance tickets for The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge start at $21; four-show subscriptions start at $71. Video on Demand tickets will be $21.