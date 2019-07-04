MGM Live To Host Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute Band The Fab Four

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring their unique brand of Beatles Magic to MGM Live's outdoor summer concert series on The Plaza at MGM Springfield on Friday, July 5th at 8:00 pm.

This production will treat Springfield Beatle fans to a fabulous night of Beatles classics, bringing the wildly popular L.A. based tribute to the East Coast for a one-night performance that's sure to reignite Beatlemania in the hearts of the local Beatles faithful.

The Fab Four: An Act That Truly Lives Up to its Name

The Fab Four have been successfully channeling The Beatles ever since the band was first founded in 1997. This widely recognized troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians offers audiences a stunning depiction of the Beatles that positions them as second to none in the tribute music arena.

Reproducing the Beatles' timeless classics with uncanny precision and remarkable stage presence, these lads wear both their band name and their tagline easily, comfortably, and convincingly. The reason is simple: The Fab Four truly are "The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles."

A Not-to-be-Missed Performance for Any Serious Beatle Fan

The Fab Four's Beatle-like look and appeal are only enhanced by their outstanding musicianship, authentic period-perfect costumes, and top-notch replicas of historic Beatles instruments. Bringing fans a selection of well-loved classics from every era of the Beatles' career, this unique production offers a rare opportunity for concertgoers to watch a thoroughly convincing presentation of the musical evolution of the world's most iconic rock band dramatically unfolding onstage, 100-percent live and in real time. It's a show that makes the audience feel as if they've transcended time and stepped back into the 1960s to watch the Beatles perform live.

A Band Whose Reputation Precedes Them

Highly respected by both musicians and fans for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from entertainment industry professionals during their two-decades-long career. These include an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

What Those Close to the Music Scene Say about The Fab Four

As music writer William Pankey has stated, "True to the band's description as 'The Ultimate Tribute,' the stage show of The Fab Four moves beyond a traditional concert into the realm of theatrical production." Pankey explained how: "The costumes are tailored to pinpoint accuracy, the band never misses a beat with their vocals and musicianship, and the group travels through all iterations of The Beatles, faithfully replicating each era of Beatlemania."

The Fab Four have created the consummate Beatles tribute, seamlessly conveying the look, sound, musicianship, wit, charm, and magic of the originals - an incredibly tall order that they somehow manage to make appear easy!

Artist & Event Info & Tickets

Visit The Fab Four website for additional information about the band.

For show info call (413) 273-5000 or e-mail info@mgmspringfield.com.

Purchase your tickets for this event online at Ticketmaster.





