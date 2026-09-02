MAMMA MANIA: American ABBA Tribute to Join BTG's Colonial Theatre Lineup
The Pittsfield venue's fall season also includes Orleans, David Sedaris and Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam.
Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire announce Mamma Mania: The American Tribute to ABBA, bringing the timeless hits, dazzling style and irresistible energy of one of pop music's most beloved groups to The Colonial Theatre on Sunday, October 25 at 2pm. The newly announced performance joins a wide-ranging September and October lineup featuring music, comedy, acclaimed touring artists and celebrations of some of popular music's most enduring sounds.
On Friday, September 11 at 7:30pm, Orleans brings more than five decades of timeless music to The Colonial Theatre. Best known for classic hits including 'Still the One,' 'Dance with Me' and 'Love Takes Time,' Orleans continues to delight audiences with its signature harmonies, memorable melodies and uplifting live performances.
On Saturday, September 12 at 7:30pm, The Ivy League of Comedy Tour showcases the sharp, intelligent comedy of some of today's most accomplished stand-up performers. Featuring comedians seen on late-night television, Comedy Central and stages across the country, the tour delivers an evening of smart, original comedy without relying on the usual tired conventions.
On Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm, Klezmer by Candlelight brings the soul, spirit and celebration of klezmer music to On the Stage at The Colonial. In this newly reimagined, immersive setting, audience members will be seated on The Colonial's stage alongside the performers, surrounded by the warm glow of hundreds of candles. Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London leads his acclaimed Klezmer Brass Allstars in Vilde Mekhaye (Wild Ecstasy), joined by internationally acclaimed vocalist Eleanor Reissa. At 6:30pm in The Garage, noted author and music historian Seth Rogovoy will present The Essential Klezmer, an engaging multimedia exploration of klezmer's history and evolution, presented by New Lehrhaus.
On Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm, Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam celebrates three decades on the road with an evening of music, history and community. The Rev Tor Band will be joined by former band members and musical friends, including Mark Mercier of Max Creek, Jen Durkin and Fuzz of Deep Banana Blackout, Gary Backstrom of Jiggle The Handle and many more, with special guests and surprises throughout the night.
On Thursday, October 1 at 7:30pm, An Evening with David Sedaris brings one of America's preeminent humor writers to The Colonial Theatre. Beloved for his incisive wit, keen observations and unmistakable storytelling voice, Sedaris will share selections from his work and offer audiences an evening filled with his singular blend of humor and insight.
On Saturday, October 3 at 7:30pm, Ronstadt Rewind celebrates the extraordinary music and legacy of Linda Ronstadt. Featuring favorites from throughout her remarkable career, the concert honors the voice, versatility and unforgettable songs that made Ronstadt one of the most successful and influential artists in popular music.
On Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm, Deadgrass reimagines the music of Jerry Garcia through a vibrant blend of bluegrass, Americana and improvisational roots music. Drawing from the Grateful Dead, Old & In the Way, the Jerry Garcia Band and Garcia's collaborations with David Grisman, the group offers a fresh acoustic journey through a beloved musical catalogue.
On Saturday, October 10 at 7:30pm, Asia Featuring John Payne brings the arena-rock sound of one of the most recognizable bands of the 1980s to The Colonial Theatre. The concert features Asia favorites and classic hits, delivered with the soaring vocals, powerful musicianship and expansive sound that have defined the group for generations of rock fans.
On Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience puts the audience in control of the evening's music. Before the show, audience members submit requests for their favorite Beatles songs, and the performers build the setlist in real time, creating a spontaneous and deeply personal celebration of the Fab Four's incomparable catalogue.
On Saturday, October 17 at 7:30pm, The Boy Band Project takes audiences on a high-energy musical journey through the greatest hits of the boy-band era. Featuring music made famous by groups including the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, One Direction and more, the show combines tight harmonies, dynamic choreography and plenty of nostalgic fun.
On Sunday, October 25 at 2pm, the newly announced Mamma Mania: The American Tribute to ABBA brings the music of ABBA to life in all its glittering, irresistible glory. From 'Dancing Queen,' 'Mamma Mia' and 'Waterloo' to 'Take a Chance on Me,' 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' and more, Mamma Mania recreates the soaring harmonies, dazzling style and infectious energy that made ABBA one of the most beloved pop groups of all time.
Featuring an exceptional cast of musicians whose credits include the official North American tour of Mamma Mia!, Marc Martel's Queen Extravaganza, INXS, Britney Spears, Rob Thomas, The Weeknd and more, Mamma Mania delivers powerhouse vocals, dazzling costumes and all the theatrical excitement worthy of ABBA's legendary music. Whether audiences have loved ABBA since the 1970s or discovered their music through Mamma Mia!, this high-energy celebration promises an unforgettable afternoon filled with music, memories and plenty of dancing.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting berkshiretheatregroup.org, calling the Colonial Ticket Office at 413-997-4444 or visiting the ticket office at 111 South Street in Pittsfield.
BERKSHIRE THEATRE GROUP FALL AND HOLIDAY 2026 CALENDAR
Friday, September 11 at 7:30pm – Orleans
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $49-$65 Reserved Seating
Saturday, September 12 at 7:30pm – The Ivy League of Comedy Tour
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm – Klezmer by Candlelight
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Pre-concert presentation of The Essential Klezmer with Seth Rogovoy at 6:30pm in The Garage
Tickets: $40-$50 Reserved Seating
Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm – Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Thursday, October 1 at 7:30pm – An Evening with David Sedaris
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $60-$75 Reserved Seating
Saturday, October 3 at 7:30pm – Ronstadt Rewind
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Wednesday, October 7 through Saturday, October 31 – Summer, 1976
The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge
Previews: Wednesday, October 7 at 7pm & Thursday, October 8 at 7pm / Opening: Friday, October 9 at 7pm / Closing: Saturday, October 31 at 7pm
Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm – Deadgrass
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30 General Admission
Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm – Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Saturday, October 17 at 7:30pm – The Boy Band Project
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30 General Admission
Sunday, October 25 at 2pm – Mamma Mania: The American Tribute to ABBA
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm – Thunderbeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
Saturday, November 21 at 2pm – The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $15 Kids / $25 Adults Reserved Seating
Saturday, November 28 at 7:30pm – The Light Before Christmas with Trek Track Collective
A Colonial Candlelight Concert at The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $40-$50 Reserved Seating
Thursday, December 3 through Sunday, December 20 – A Christmas Carol
The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge
Preview: Thursday, December 3 at 7pm / Opening: Friday, December 4 at 7pm / Closing: Sunday, December 20 at 5pm
Saturday, December 12 at 2pm – Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Adults / $15 Kids
Friday, December 18 at 7:30pm – Rock the Halls: A Rock & Roll Christmas
The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield
Tickets: $30-$40 Reserved Seating
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