REV TOR's 30th Anniversary Jam to Play Colonial Theatre

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Berkshire Theatre Group will present Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam on Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm at The Colonial Theatre. Featuring the Rev Tor Band and an expansive lineup of former band members, longtime collaborators, musical friends and special guests, the concert will celebrate three decades of music, friendship and community.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance and increase to $40 on the day of the show. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit The Jake Galliher Foundation.

Since 1996, guitarist and bandleader Tor Krautter, known throughout the Northeast as Rev Tor, has been a consistent presence on the East Coast club and festival circuit, performing from Maine to Key West. Over the course of three decades, he has evolved from performer and bandleader to producer, collaborator and community builder, creating concerts and events that have connected generations of musicians, artists, venues and audiences.

Tor and his band have shared stages with The Grateful Dead, Dead & Company, Phish and The Allman Brothers. Throughout his career, he has become known not only for his soulful playing, but also for his collaborative spirit and commitment to creating opportunities for musicians and audiences to come together.

When considering whom to invite to participate in the anniversary concert, Krautter looked to the relationships that have shaped his career: 'I wanted to extend an invitation to friends and colleagues with whom I've shared long-standing, mutual collaborations, as well as former members of the band who have performed with me throughout the years.'

Musicians may come and go from bands and stages, but the relationships and friendships forged through music often endure. Envisioned as a musical family reunion, former band members will return to the stage, longtime collaborators will reconnect through music and special guests will join the celebration for an evening filled with songs spanning Tor's 30-year history, unexpected combinations and spontaneous collaborations.

'I am blown away and honored by the opportunity to perform with this amazing lineup of musicians,' Krautter said. 'These are my friends, my heroes and my mentors, and it means the world to me to celebrate 30 years with them.'

The Rev Tor Band will be joined by special guests Mark Mercier of Max Creek; Jen Durkin and Fuzz of Deep Banana Blackout; Gary Backstrom of Jiggle the Handle; Brett Connors and Glen Nelson of Flipper Dave; Dan Broad of Moondance and the Rev Tor Band; and Mike Wartella of BTG's productions Pink Floyd's The Wall: A Theatrical Experience and Rhapsody: The Music of Queen.

Additional guest artists include Tom Doherty, Dan Esko, Tistrya Houghtling, Ben Kohn, Dave Lincoln Jr., Conor Meehan, Parker McQueeney, Brian O'Connell, Jeff Prescott, Derrick Rodgers, Dan Teichert and Jason Webster, with more artists to be announced.

Several of the participating musicians reflected on their longstanding relationships with Krautter and the community they have built together. Mark Mercier noted that he has worked with Tor through 'a large part of his 30 years as a musician' and praised his 'creativity, technical ability and incredibly inspired initiative,' adding that he has 'learned much and enjoyed every minute of playing with him.'

Fuzz recalled crossing paths with Krautter more than two decades ago as they emerged on the New England jam scene. He emphasized that relationships like theirs have made the scene 'as enjoyable and important as it has been for the past 30-plus years' and said he is honored to be both part of that community and a friend of Tor's.

Gary Backstrom also looked back on their early days of building an audience in Western Massachusetts, describing the anniversary concert as an opportunity to celebrate their shared musical history and adding that he is 'honored to be his contemporary and a longtime friend.'

More than a retrospective, the evening celebrates the interconnected music community that has grown around Krautter's work. Across countless bands, venues, towns, festivals and productions, music has remained the common thread, creating lasting relationships among musicians and the audiences who support them. On September 25, 30 years of those connections will come together on one stage for one unforgettable night.

A portion of the concert's proceeds will benefit The Jake Galliher Foundation, established to commemorate the life of Krautter's stepson, United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob 'Jake' M. Galliher, who gave his life in service to our nation while serving abroad in 2023. The Foundation provides scholarships and awards to deserving individuals who exemplify Jake's bravery, dedication, kindness and generous spirit, ensuring that his legacy continues through the lives of others.

Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam is Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm at The Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street in Pittsfield. Advance general admission tickets are $30 and will be $40 at the door.

Tickets are available at BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling the BTG Ticket Office at 413-997-4444.

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