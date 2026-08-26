Photos: Inside Opening Night of RHINOCEROS at A.R.T.

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In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning…until it’s not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Berenger (Turturro) is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, Rhinoceros reminds us of the importance of holding on to our humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform.

The Rhinoceros cast includes Harriett D. Foy (Housewife), Paul Giamatti (Jean), Peter Francis James (Grocer / Papillon), Tatiana Maslany (Daisy), Kristine Nielsen (Grocer’s Wife / Mrs. Boeuf), Alex Ross (Dudard), Clay Singer (Botard / Waiter), and John Turturro (Berenger). Britt Faulkner, John Kuntz, David Mason, Amelia Sipkin, and Scott Stangland are understudies.

Rhinoceros features scenic design by Obie Award winner Riccardo Hernández; costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich; lighting design by Tony Award winner Jen Schriever; sound design by Tony Award winner Fitz Patton; special effects design by Markus Maurette; hair and wig design by Tom Watson; and make-up design by Kyle Krueger. Drama Desk Award winner Thomas Schall is the fight director; and Jill Johnson is the movement advisor. Ryan Gohsman is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC /Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche, CSA. Karina Cowperthwaite is the associate director, Omid Akbari and Jessie Baldinger are the associate scenic designers, Andrew Wehling is the associate costume designer, Aaron Tacy is the associate lighting designer, and Bailey Trierweiler is the associate sound designer.



Photo credit: Hawver and Hall



The cast



Diane Paulus and the cast



John Turturro and Paul Giamatti



John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Giamatti, and Diane Paulus



Clay Singer and Alex Ross



Ryan Gohsman, Melissa Gene Arnaud, Mina-Claire Paz-Le Draoulec, Mac Medeiros, and Mackenzie Seewagen



A.R.T.'s Stage Operations team



The Harvard Mignone Center interns and Peter James Francis



A.R.T.'s Sound Department



Karina Cowperthwaite, Diane Paulus, and Ryan McKittrick



Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti