Lyric Stage Company Lets Go of Employee After His 'Harmful and Unprofessional' Comments on a Facebook Post

The employee was director of marketing and PR, Henry Lussier.

Lyric Stage Company recently let go of an employee due to 'harmful and unprofessional' comments he made on a Facebook post.

The post was made on August 4, stating that the company's box office is getting a redesign for its reopening. Tatiana Gil, an actor and playwright, responded to the post, stating that the company was opening too soon, and that they should "work on being anti-racist" while closed.

What came after sparked backlash from the community.

Gil received over 50 replies on her comment, and an argument broke out between Gil and the Lyric's director of marketing and PR, Henry Lussier. Many commenters jumped to Gil's defense when Lussier was dismissive of her concerns.

Lussier also called one woman a "pig" and told another commenter to "STFU."

The following day, the Lyric announced Lussier had been let go and called his statements "harmful and unprofessional."

Read the theatre's full statement below:

