Limón Dance Company's THE MOOR'S PAVANE (REIMAGINED) by Akram Khan to Tour This Winter
Choreographer Akram Khan will reimagine the one-act classic with lighting designer Zeynep Kepekli and composer Aditya Prakash.
The Limón Dance Company will embark on its largest choreographic commission to date in celebration of its 80th Anniversary season, a reimagining of José Limón's The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan, with performances at Northrop at the University of Minneapolis on January 30, 2027, Quick Center for the Arts in Fairfield, CT on February 3, 2027, Onstage at Connecticut College in New London on February 6, 2027, and Vivo Performing Arts in Boston from February 12-13, 2027.
Developed over a series of ten weeks in the fall of 2026 and January 2027, Khan will re-envision a one-act version of Limón's choreographic masterpiece. On January 16, 2027, Works & Process will offer an inside look into the rehearsal process during Limón Dance Company's residency at The Campus at Marlboro Music.
Northrop at the University of Minnesota is the lead commissioner on the project, with additional co-commissioning and development provided by Works & Process (in partnership with The Campus at Marlboro Music and Guggenheim New York). Newly announced co-commissioning partners include: Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Music Center, Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp, and the American Dance Festival with support from the Doris Duke/SHS Foundation Award for New Works. SOZO IMPACT leads worldwide representation and is currently booking the 27/28 and 28/29 touring seasons, working in partnership with Quaternaire across the United Kingdom and Europe.
The story of Giraldi Cinthio's 1565 'Un Capitano Moro,' adapted by Shakespeare as Othello, is a chilling tale of race, power, and jealousy. José Limón further distilled this story to four characters and the infamous handkerchief in his classic The Moor's Pavane. Limón's work, first performed in 1949 at the American Dance Festival, is one of his crowning achievements, and the work continues to be performed by the Limón Dance Company and the most well-known ballet companies around the world. Reexamining the themes of this work in a contemporary context reveals a connection to over 500 years of storytelling.
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