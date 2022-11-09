LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Announced At Greater Boston Stage

Share the joy of this classic tale with those you love this holiday season! Little Women: The Broadway Musical is directed by Ilyse Robbins. Music directed by Matthew Stern. Book by Allan Knee based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. Music by Jason Howland. Performances run November 25 - December 23, 2022.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women: The Broadway Musical follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she must do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Soaring melodies and astonishing music highlight this truly New England tale of personal discovery, family and finding your own voice.

IRNE and Elliot Norton award winning director/choreographer, Ilyse Robbins returns to Greater Boston Stage Company this holiday season. Robbins personal connection to the New England masterpiece is what really drew her to this project. "Little Women has been a part of my life for a very long time. It is my mother's favorite story and movie - the Elizabeth Taylor version. So, it is a story I was introduced to early on. I earned my very own illustrated unabridged copy when writing poetry and prose for "The Happy Times" column in The Worcester Telegram and Gazette..." Although "dog-eared and worn" she still has that same copy she received when she was only twelve years old.

Robbins gives us a glimpse into putting it all together. "The design team is phenomenal. Shelley Barish, the incredible set designer, and I have been collaborating on what has been both a great gift and challenge - an abstract storybook of a set for us to play on." Robbins goes further by saying, "It is an honor to work on this beautiful and lasting story and to do it with the people in the room - from cast to music director, Matt Stern, to stage management is something I have been looking forward to for months."

Bottom line. Why should people come to see this show? As Robbins puts it, "People should come to see the incredible talent that is going to grace the GBSC stage. There are old favorites - Robert Saoud, Sara Coombs, Michael Jennings Mahoney, Kevin Patrick Martin and OUTSTANDING newcomers - Kenny Lee, Abriel Coleman, and the unstoppable Liza Giangrande as Jo. This show is going to be a holiday present for the whole family - girls AND boys - of all ages." Reserve your seats today!

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/shows-tickets/mainstage/little-women/.