LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in September

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Boston Ballet present My Obsession, a program that explores our obsessions, devotions, and idols, featuring George Balanchine's Apollo and Allegro Brillante, Helen Pickett's 月夜Tsukiyo, and the return of crowd-favorite Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye. My Obsession runs October 6–16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

August 30, 2022

Playwright Michael Cormier examines the power of words in The Abolitionist's Refrain a new play about John Greenleaf Whittier, poet and abolitionist. In cooperation with the Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill. Punctuate4 Productions will premiere this new play about American's beloved poet on Saturday, September 10 in two performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.