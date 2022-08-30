Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in September

Aug. 30, 2022  

Just in time for the season of spooky happenings, Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the deviously delicious sci-fi musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is open for business on stage from Tuesday, September 20 thru Sunday, October 2, 2022.

"Little Shop of Horrors is one of the shows I have wanted to get on our stage for many years and I am so happy to finally be producing it for our audiences this fall. This show is so much fun with its ridiculous, over-the-top, camp comedy, but it also has a huge heart at its core," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Having worked with director Bob Richard and choreographer Diane Laurenson on our past productions of The Music Man, Peter Pan, and West Side Story, I am confident they will create another memorable night at the theatre."

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant that he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises him unending fame and fortune but not without some blood thirsty demands being met. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and devilish alternative plans.


Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS started as a smash hit off-Broadway show in 1982, was then made into Hollywood movie musical in 1986. After countless community, regional, touring and international productions, the show had a Tony nominated Broadway run in 2003, and in 2019 it returned to off-Broadway where it is still playing. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS infectious score, composed in the style of early '60s rock and roll, doo-wop, and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Little Shop of Horrors," "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green," "Dentist!," and "Suddenly, Seymour."


The cast LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will feature Andrew Coleman (Seymour Krelborn), Kim Sava (Audrey), Ed Romanoff (Mr. Mushnik), Ryan Knowles (Orin Scrivello and Others), Tarra Conner-jones (Audrey II / Voice of Plant), Charlotte Odusanya (Crystal), Erica Durham (Ronnette), and Maria Sylvia Norris (Chiffon). The ensemble will feature Janaysia Gethers, Ross Griffin, TJ Lamando, Marissa Parness, Joseph Spieldenner, and Alyssa Watkins.


The creative team includes Bob Richard (Director), Diane Laurenson (Choreographer), Dan Rodriguez (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator & Additional Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Direction),

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director).


Tickets for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS are priced starting from $63 - $88. Performances are September 20 - October 2, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2022 musical season with Kinky Boots (October 25 - November 6), and the annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 1 - 23).





